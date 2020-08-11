Eagles Exploring Trade for Former Patriots First-Round Pick?

The Eagles reportedly wanted to draft Sony Michel in 2018 but missed out on him by one pick. Maybe it’s time to resume those talks.

The team continues to pound the drum about Miles Sanders being the feature back in Philadelphia, an explosive workhorse whom Duce Staley called a “guy you don’t have to monitor his touches.” It was a ringing endorsement from the Eagles’ running backs coach and the hype around Sanders is real after his record-setting rookie campaign.

However, there have been ongoing whispers throughout the offseason about pairing him with another dynamic veteran back. Would they take another look at Michel? The 25-year-old seemingly fell out of favor with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick last season, including a five-game stretch where he averaged just 9.8 touches.

No matter how much it hurts now, someday you will look back & realize your struggles changed your life. 🙏🏾 — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) July 27, 2020

New England fanned the trade flames on Monday when they signed veteran Lamar Miller, the one-time Pro Bowl player with 5,864 career rushing yards. Remember, Michel is still nursing a foot injury following offseason surgery and has a history of knee injuries dating back to high school when he tore his ACL. The former first-round pick will start the year on the PUP list.

Michel’s name has been floated out there in potential trade packages, including one sending him to Jacksonville for Leonard Fournette. If the Eagles were serious about their desire to add competition to the running backs room, then Michel is a perfect fit. He was a big part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship run in 2018 and has racked up 1,843 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons.

“Oh, they’re killing it. Usually means a motion and a run out wide to the right.” – Tony Romo before Patriots' play Brady motions; Sony Michel runs ball to right, scores touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PzxyrV2JoO — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Let’s Make a Deal for Patriots Rusher, Howie

Eagles GM Howie Roseman could offer safety Rudy Ford and a mid-round pick to New England for Michel. The Patriots are looking to replace Patrick Chung after he opted out, along with a league-high seven other players.

Or maybe Roseman could tempt them with a straight-up swap of Michel for Shareef Miller considering Belichick’s love of athletic edge rushers on cheap contracts. Miller was a fourth-round pick last year and he’s still on his rookie deal. One huge obstacle in brokering a deal for Michel is the way his contract is structured. The Patriots wouldn’t get any salary cap relief (only dead money) by trading him, per Boston Herald.

Patriots players who have opted out of 2020 season: 🏈 LB Dont'a Hightower

🏈 S Patrick Chung

🏈 OT Marcus Cannon

🏈 RB Brandon Bolden

🏈 TE Matt LaCosse

🏈 FB Danny Vitale

🏈 WR Marqise Lee

🏈 C/G Najee Toran — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 2, 2020

That means the Eagles would have to really wow New England by offering an intriguing player in a trade. (Yes, Zach Ertz is off-limits in this scenario). It’s probably not worth trading for Michel with Sanders on the roster. That and the Patriots aren’t likely to give up on a guy they used the 31st overall pick on only two years ago.

“I think he’s had opportunities, and he’s done pretty well with those,” Belichick told reporters last November. “There’s been times where he hasn’t been able to get started, and that’s always a problem with the running game. There are things he can do better.”

Eagles Really Liked Michel in 2018 NFL Draft

The Eagles were reportedly ready to pull the trigger on Michel in 2018 with the 32nd overall pick. Once New England selected the Georgia product at pick No. 31, they decided to trade out of the first round in a move that allowed Baltimore to select reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson there. Go figure.

Eagles RB coach Duce Staley was at Georgia pro day to watch Sony Michel, Nick Chubb https://t.co/fFgjUlGVYC — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 21, 2018

But the Eagles’ coaching staff and scouting team did their homework on Michel and ranked him very high on their draft board. Staley attended his pro day and many draft experts (like Daniel Jeremiah) predicted Michel going to the Eagles in the first round. Obviously it didn’t happen but there was definitely interest.

There is one more loose connection to the Patriots rusher in Philly. Michel’s older brother, Marken, spent last season on the Eagles’ practice squad after a strong preseason. He signed a futures contract with Philadelphia but the team waived him on April 30. Familiarity can sometimes lead to trades.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number