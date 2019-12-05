Eagles Sign Speedy Preseason Standout at Wide Receiver

Like those legendary moon landers, it’s one small step for the Eagles.

Philadelphia has been slowly improving its roster, mainly the practice squad, by adding a few burners that could possibly help them down the road.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced they had signed wide receiver Marken Michel to the practice squad. The undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts made four catches for 117 yards in four preseason games.

The Eagles reportedly brought in 10 different players for workouts this week and wound up signing three of them to their practice squad: Michel, along with cornerback Tremon Smith and defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins. The team also promoted guard Sua Opeta to the active roster after releasing receiver Mack Hollins.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed WR Marken Michel to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/RBR1OuNJi8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 5, 2019

Michel certainly won’t solve all their receiving woes — or any of them — but he does provide another speed threat as an insurance policy should Greg Ward or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside struggle in their new roles. He could also push for playing time if Alshon Jeffery (ankle) or Nelson Agholor (knee) re-aggravate their nagging injuries (or egos).

Randall Cunningham Serving as Honorary Captain

One of the greatest Eagles players of all-time will be in attendance on Monday night. In a special role.

Randall Cunningham has been selected to be the team’s honorary alumni captain for their game versus the Giants. The choice is fitting since Cunnigham served up fits for New York during his playing days. The most memorable play (out of many) occurred on October 10, 1988, at Veterans Stadium. Fittingly, it happened on “Monday Night Football.”

Per Ray Didinger: The Eagles had third-and-goal at the 4-yard line. Cunningham rolled right and found himself face-to-face with Banks, one of the surest tacklers on the New York defense. Banks went low, hitting Cunningham just above the knees. The Eagles’ quarterback appeared to be going down but he put his left hand on the turf, regained his balance, straightened up, and fired a touchdown pass to tight end Jimmie Giles. Banks could not believe his eyes. “It’s one of the greatest plays I’ve ever been involved in,” Banks said. “I can honestly say that even though it went against us.

Randall Cunningham will serve as our @SantanderBankUS Honorary Alumni Captain for #NYGvsPHI.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 5, 2019

WR Mack Hollins Flies South to Miami

Mack Hollins has found a new home. It’s with the team that just embarrassed the Eagles.

The former fourth-round draft pick cleared waivers and signed with the Dolphins one day after the Eagles released Hollins. The 26-year-old caught 26 targets for 351 yards and one touchdown in parts of three seasons in Philadelphia. He was long lauded for his work on special teams.

The Dolphins have added four players to their active roster in the last 36 hours: OL Evan Brown, WRs Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis and RB Zach Zenner. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 4, 2019

The theory that the Dolphins were tanking may have been greatly exaggerated. Miami has now signed four players to their active roster in the last 36 hours. Go figure.

