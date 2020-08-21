Eagles Add Excellent Blocking ODU WR, Son of Foreign Service Diplomats

The Eagles signed former sixth-round draft pick Travis Fulgham. They now have 12 receivers on their roster.

Fulgham was only the second player selected from Old Dominion — Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines was the first — when he went 184th overall in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder was waived by Green Bay on Aug. 19 after spending his rookie year in Detroit.

He appeared in three games last season for the Lions and took part in 89 total snaps (63 on offense, 26 on special teams) without recording a catch. In four years at Old Dominion, Fulgham hauled in 128 receptions for 2,044 yards and 18 touchdowns, plus a gaudy 17.2 yards-per-catch in his senior season. He was named second-team All-Conference USA in 2018.

Fulgham projects as another camp body since the Eagles have 12 wide receivers on the roster, with Alshon Jeffery. That list includes Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, John Hightower, Quez Watkins, Mannaseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Robert Davis, Marcus Green and Fulgham. The team is also transitioning undrafted rookie free agent running back Adrian Killins to wideout.

The mantra dating back to the end of last season has been to get faster and Fulgham has some speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine while posting a 36.5-inch vertical leap and 10-6 broad jump. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he is considered more of a jump-ball specialist, in the same vein as Jeffery and Arcega-Whiteside.

Here is a scouting report from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller:

A former walk-on at Old Dominion, Travis Fulgham provides a big target and has excellent body control to pull in tough catches. He’ll rely on making contested grabs because he can’t get much separation, but he has proved he can be successful that way.

There’s a lot to like about Fulgham:

Brad Kelly of Draft Network praised his “stalk blocking” in his scouting report:

Potentially the best stalk blocker among wide receivers in the entire NFL Draft class. Collapses the space on defensive backs, engages contact and drives his feet with low hips. Lateral agility keeps his frame in-between defensive backs and ball carriers. Works his hands inside and will replace them at a solid pace. Drives and finishes defensive backs as they struggle to disengage. Has shown dominating traits for his stalk blocking and maximum effort even in the waning moments of clear losses.

Fulgham Grew Up Abroad, Son of Diplomats

Fulgham only played two years of high school football as he traveled all over the world since his parents, Alonzo and Celeste, worked as diplomats for the U.S. Agency for International Development. He lived in Jordan, India, South Africa and Egypt before moving back to the United States during his junior year.

“It was the first time I ever got the opportunity to play and I’m a sports junkie,” Fulgham told reporters in 2019, via 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. “So whenever I get a chance to go out and try a different sport, I’m going to take that opportunity. It ended up working out pretty well for me, I think.”

Fulgham walked on at Old Dominion and red-shirted his freshman year before going on to become the first offensive Monarchs player ever drafted. He grew up idolizing Randy Moss and patterned his game after Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. He made his NFL debut last year on Dec. 15 against Tampa Bay.

“It was a great feeling,” Fulgham said. “We’ve definitely had some great players to come out of Old Dominion, but to be the first offensive player is just a dream come true.”

