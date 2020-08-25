Eagles Working on Contract Extension with 3x Pro Bowl TE: Report

Zach Ertz might be getting his shiny new contract extension sooner rather than later.

One day after fellow tight end Dallas Goedert openly advocated for his teammate to get a new deal, talks are back on in Philadelphia. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are “reengaged on contract talks with Ertz” following the mega-rich deals doled out to Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

The Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowler has racked up 525 receptions for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns in seven seasons in Philly. His stats put him on a historic pace, per Rapoport, with more yards (5,743 vs 5,647) and catches (525 vs 468) than NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Ertz put himself in the same company as Kelce and Kittle earlier this month when he told reporters he was in “that same tier with all those guys.” Goedert doubled down on those comments yesterday by calling Ertz a “top-three tight end in the league.” The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, one that pays him an average of $8.5 million per year.

“I do consider myself in that upper echelon of guys, in that same tier with all those guys,” Ertz told reporters on Aug. 7, referring to Kelce and Kittle. “I don’t mean any disrespect, but I think a lot of guys in this building feel the same way about me. I’m never in the business of comparing people. I think all three of us are at the top of our games, and I think we’re all perfect in the offense that we play in, honestly. I think we all have unique skill sets.”

Kelce & Kittle Set Very Lucrative TE Market

It’s not going to be cheap to allow Ertz to fulfill his goal of “being like Kobe Byant.” The veteran tight end has repeatedly said he loves playing in Philly and wants to retire with the same team who drafted him.

“I made it clear from the moment I got here as a rookie to the moment I signed my second contract that my goal was to be like Kobe Bryant,” Ertz said, “and play for one organization the rest of my career. I’ve made that known and I’ll let my agent and Howie [Roseman] handle the rest. But I know for sure I want to be here for the rest of my career.”

The critical nuts and bolts of George Kittle’s new 49ers contract: Total value: 5 years, $75 million

Fully-guaranteed money: $30 million

Injury-guaranteed money: $40 million

Ertz is seeking somewhere in the neighborhood of what Kelce and Kittle received in long-term financial security. The Chiefs handed their star tight end (and brother to Jason Kelce) a $57.25 million deal, with an average of $14.31 million per season; and the 49ers gave Kittle a five-year contract worth $75 million ($15 million per year).

What does that translate to for Ertz and the Eagles? The guess is at least $12 million per year, maybe as much as $14 million. And, yes, players very much chart their own value and know what their peers get paid. Goedert admitted it during a Zoom call with reports on Monday.

“I think as a player especially when guys like that get signed, you know who the top moneymakers are at your position,” Goedert said. “You know what the top money is. After Kittle got signed, you just go in and say, ‘You see what he got? Yeah, awesome, good for him.’ I’m happy for those guys, happy that the tight end position is seen as more valuable, that’s kind of the main thing.”

