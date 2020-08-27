Ex-Bears LB Brian Urlacher Blasted for Take on NBA Strike, Kenosha Shooter

Getty Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher came under fire Thursday for his recent social media activity.

Urlacher decided to share his thoughts and feelings about the recent NBA strike, and he also ‘liked’ a post calling for the liberation of 17-year-old Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who is currently accused of first-degree intentional homicide after he was identified on video shooting three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week. The protests occurred after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times. Blake, a black man, was unarmed when he was shot. A knife was found on the floor of the driver’s side of his vehicle, but it was not on him at the time he was shot, and authorities have yet to clarify whether police knew the knife was even there. Rittenhouse was later arrested and remains in custody.

Urlacher drew ire and criticism from fans and media alike, who called out and questioned two of his bafflingly short-sighted takes. First, there was Urlacher’s Instagram story, in which he invoked a memorable Monday night performance by ex-Packers great Brett Favre and compared it to current NBA players striking. Then, there was the “free Kyle Rittenhouse” meme.

Brian Urlacher Criticizes NBA Players, Draws False Equivalency

Urlacher, who has not been shy about his disdain for those who believe in kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest, wrote the following on his Instagram story Thursday:

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Urlacher comparing the personal experience of one white man to those of myriad contemporary black men is short-sighted at best, and Twitter let him have it.

WARNING: Some of the responses and replies in the following tweets contain NSFW words and language that may not be suitable for all viewers/readers.

People also reacted to Urlacher choosing to ‘like’ an Instagram post calling to “free” Rittenhouse.

Urlacher is Also Getting Panned for ‘Liking’ the Following Meme…

The Twitterverse also got ahold of Urlacher ‘liking’ a ‘Free Kyle Rittenhouse’ meme that showed a still image of the 17-year-old shooter carrying his gun into the peaceful protest in Kenosha. Again, some of the following language in response to Urlacher’s choice in memes is very NSFW.

While Urlacher is entitled to his opinion, it certainly doesn’t mesh well with the mindset of this current Chicago Bears team, who decided to skip Thursday’s practice and join much of the sporting world in protest of Blake’s shooting and police brutality. The team also released a statement saying they were “deeply disturbed” by the shooting of Blake, condemning the police officer who shot him.

