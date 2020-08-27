Ex-Bears LB Brian Urlacher Blasted for Take on NBA Strike, Kenosha Shooter

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher came under fire Thursday for his recent social media activity.

Urlacher decided to share his thoughts and feelings about the recent NBA strike, and he also ‘liked’ a post calling for the liberation of 17-year-old Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who is currently accused of first-degree intentional homicide after he was identified on video shooting three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week. The protests occurred after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times. Blake, a black man, was unarmed when he was shot. A knife was found on the floor of the driver’s side of his vehicle, but it was not on him at the time he was shot, and authorities have yet to clarify whether police knew the knife was even there. Rittenhouse was later arrested and remains in custody.

Urlacher drew ire and criticism from fans and media alike, who called out and questioned two of his bafflingly short-sighted takes. First, there was Urlacher’s Instagram story, in which he invoked a memorable Monday night performance by ex-Packers great Brett Favre and compared it to current NBA players striking. Then, there was the “free Kyle Rittenhouse” meme.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Brian Urlacher Criticizes NBA Players, Draws False Equivalency

Urlacher, who has not been shy about his disdain for those who believe in kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest, wrote the following on his Instagram story Thursday:

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Urlacher comparing the personal experience of one white man to those of myriad contemporary black men is short-sighted at best, and Twitter let him have it.

WARNING: Some of the responses and replies in the following tweets contain NSFW words and language that may not be suitable for all viewers/readers.

Lmao Brian Urlacher comparing Brett Favres father passing away from a heart attack to being shot 7 times by the police. Maybe the police should be better trained than just shoot 1st ask questions later. pic.twitter.com/vPciffgYEw — OhNoThatGuy (@OhNoThatGuy) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher needs to donate his brain to science. — trevor trout (@totaltroutmove) August 27, 2020

Former #Bears LB Brian Urlacher posted this on Instagram, smh pic.twitter.com/j3XGcmcuXl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 27, 2020

Some seriously ignorant shit from Brian Urlacher's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/o5zaIUQTSC — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Brian Urlacher wasn’t able to deal with the adversity of **checks notes** being bald. pic.twitter.com/XGAeIjHP0c — 😬 (@robwalsh0) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher is a bitch. Him and Ditka. Two bitches — Family First Money Last (@frenico847) August 27, 2020

Brett Farve when he see Brian Urlacher dragged him into that dumb ass IG messasge pic.twitter.com/fiCLh2EQf7 — N****damus (@Bignole936) August 27, 2020

If Brian Urlacher stilled played for the bears then I would no longer be a fan. What a racist POS! pic.twitter.com/hMCAFCWX0T — Blue in Kentucky🌊🌊🌊 (@LisaHagan7) August 27, 2020

People also reacted to Urlacher choosing to ‘like’ an Instagram post calling to “free” Rittenhouse.

Urlacher is Also Getting Panned for ‘Liking’ the Following Meme…

The Twitterverse also got ahold of Urlacher ‘liking’ a ‘Free Kyle Rittenhouse’ meme that showed a still image of the 17-year-old shooter carrying his gun into the peaceful protest in Kenosha. Again, some of the following language in response to Urlacher’s choice in memes is very NSFW.

There are ways to address the current riots and protests (Jason Whitlock's BLM 101 series, for example)… and then there was this post from Brian Urlacher.https://t.co/sUHoyPgV1C — OutKick (@Outkick) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher is so ignorant, this is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/ee28RfZ7k9 — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher liked this pic.twitter.com/kP7Epfvk99 — Jerry Falwell's Marriage Counselor (@lib_crusher) August 27, 2020

Fuck Brian Urlacher forever. I've never seen a more convincing case against fandom. https://t.co/X1UDxETHHs — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) August 27, 2020

While Urlacher is entitled to his opinion, it certainly doesn’t mesh well with the mindset of this current Chicago Bears team, who decided to skip Thursday’s practice and join much of the sporting world in protest of Blake’s shooting and police brutality. The team also released a statement saying they were “deeply disturbed” by the shooting of Blake, condemning the police officer who shot him.

The #Packers have canceled their practice. The #Bears have canceled theirs after players planned to protest. The #Jaguars are practicing after meeting for 2 hours to discuss actionable change. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

Bears statement on the shooting of Jacob Blake: pic.twitter.com/oQdd6vQcMf — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2020

READ NEXT: David Montgomery Injury Update: How Much Time Will Bears’ RB Miss?