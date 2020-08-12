Fighter Dislocates Elbow After Getting Slammed to the Ground [WATCH]

During the second week of Dana White’s Contender Series on August 11, Dustin Stoltzfus and Joe Pyfer competed in a middleweight bout and it ended abruptly during the first round after Stoltzfus slammed Pyfer to the canvas. Pyfer used his right arm to help mitigate the impact of the slam, but he dislocated his elbow when his arm hit the ground.

The action stopped immediately after the slam, and the two fighters embraced. Stoltzfus was ruled the winner by first-round TKO, and UFC president Dana White offered him a contract to fight in the promotion. White shared a video on Instagram of the slam and the subsequent elbow dislocation. White confirmed that Pyfer only dislocated his elbow and that there was no break.

With his victory, Stoltzfus improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 13-1, and Pyfer’s record fell to 7-2.

White Offered Out 5 UFC Contracts During Tuesday Night’s Fights

In only the second time in Dana White’s Contender Series history, the UFC president offered all five winners of the night a contract with the promotion. Fighters shouldn’t expect this to be the norm moving forward, however. White admitted that he was in a good mood as he had just been on vacation and he may have been more generous than he typically would be.

The following fighters earned a UFC contract: bantamweight Adrian Yanez, featherweight T.J. Laramie, middleweight Impa Kasanganay, women’s strawweight Cory McKenna and Stoltzfus.

Next Event: UFC 252 Will Take Place This Weekend, Saturday, August 15

On August 15, one of the most anticipated matches of the year will take place. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will fight former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the third time. Both men are 1-1 against each other.

In the co-main event, one of the UFC’s fastest rising stars, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, is taking on Marlon “Chito” Vera in the bantamweight division.

Two more heavyweights will square-off on the main card. Former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos is scheduled to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In the bantamweight division, UFC veteran and The Ultimate Fighter winner John Dodson will take on Merab Dvalishvili during the main card, as well.

Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev were scheduled to compete in a light heavyweight rematch during the UFC 252 main card, however The Hulk’s manager confirmed on Tuesday to ESPN that his fighter tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of the bout. At the time of this writing, UFC 252 is going ahead with 10 matches. See the full fight card below:

Main Card

Heavyweight Championship Bout: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight Bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight Bout: John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza

Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Featherweight Bout: T.J Brown vs. Daniel Chavez

