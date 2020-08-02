Georges St-Pierre on History-Making Fight: ‘They Know Where to Find Me’

Just when fans thought a potential match between UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wouldn’t happen, Khabib said earlier this week that he would like his final fight to be against the French Canadian, and St-Pierre said he was willing to accept an offer.

Khabib has made it clear that he intends to retire after his 30th pro fight. He is scheduled to take on interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in October for his 29th match, and he is eyeing the man known as “GSP” for his final trip inside the Octagon.

In an interview with RDS on Saturday, GSP confirmed that although he isn’t in fighting shape, he would start a training camp if the UFC made him an offer to fight Khabib that he “could not refuse.” St-Pierre said:

I’m still in good shape, not because I have a fight coming up, but because I like to stay that way. Having said that, I’m not in fighting form. If I had a fight, I would have to get into a training camp. I just got into the Hall of Fame, I’m retired and I’m fine. If the UFC has something to ask of me, an offer to make me that I could not refuse, they just have to call me, they know where to find me.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

GSP Has Remained in Fantastic Shape Since Retiring

GSP, who ruled the welterweight division for years, last stepped inside the Octagon in November 2017 when he won the middleweight title by defeating Michael Bisping. St-Pierre vacated the belt shortly after and returned to retirement.

However, he has not let himself get out of shape. If a fan follows the French Canadian on social media, they will see that he is still very active. Although there is a major difference between being in great physical shape and fighting shape, GSP has seemingly established a strong physical base to allow himself to enter into a training camp.

Georges St-Pierre Joined the RDS Team As a Broadcaster & Will Make His Commentating Debut on August 15

On Friday, GSP announced that he was joining Quebec’s RDS (Reseau des Sports) broadcasting team to share his expertise during UFC events. He is scheduled to make his first appearance during the preliminary card of UFC 252 on August 15.

In a press release, GSP said: “I am very pleased to officially join the RDS team and I look forward to sharing my knowledge of mixed martial arts with the public. I look forward to taking advantage of this new opportunity that RDS is offering me to have fun and exchange with the fans.”

Domenic Vannelli, vice-president of production at RDS, expressed his excitement about the UFC Hall of Famer joining the team. He said “We are very proud that Georges has accepted to be part of the RDS team of experts. His unique personality and his exceptional experience in the Octagon make him a great asset to the strong UFC combat description team already in place at RDS.”

UFC president Dana White also chimed in on GSP’s new role, saying: “I’ve always said Georges is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada. His impact on the sport has been massive across the country, but especially for French-Canadians. I am pumped that he’s decided to join the RDS commentary team and share his knowledge and experience directly with our fans.”

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]