Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Christen Harper Steals Show on ‘Hard Knocks’

Jared Goff has mostly kept his dating life private but fans recently got a glimpse of his relationship with girlfriend Christen Harper after she appeared with the quarterback on the HBO docu-series Hard Knocks. Goff showed off the small golf course he had built outside his home, and Harper offered a few thoughts on the upcoming season.

Harper confirmed that she is unlikely to be able to attend games this season given the COVID-19 protocols. While Harper enjoys attending Rams contests, she admitted that games will be a little less stressful as she watches from home. The couple appears to use the makeshift golf course as a place where they can unwind.

“I had this land down here that was unused. I was going to do a basketball court … but there’s obviously risk of injury with that,” Goff explained on Hard Knocks (via New York Post). “I just didn’t see myself going down there, play basketball [as] much, I was like, ‘What can I do that kind of ties in the whole house together,’ and I think it works.”

Here is a look at the couple’s appearance on Hard Knocks.

Harper Called Goff ‘The Greatest Guy I Know’



Goff’s Instagram page is mostly full of football-related posts, but Harper does a better job of keeping fans up-to-date on their outings. Last October, Harper posted a sweet birthday shoutout to the Rams quarterback calling him the “greatest guy I know.”

“Happy 25th birthday to the greatest guy I know, so lucky to call you mine!! ♥️🐶 @jaredgoff #cougar,” Harper noted.

The couple recently attended a wedding, and it sounds like they held their own at cornhole.

“Pretty good wedding date even better cornhole partner 🤍 🌾,” Harper posted along with photos from the wedding.

Harper is a model who has a large following of her own with 257,000 Instagram followers. She is from California and noted on Instagram that she splits time between Los Angeles and Miami.

Goff Previously Admitted That It Is ‘Tought to Meet Girls’ in Los Angeles

While rumors swirled about their relationship status, Harper and Goff stayed quiet before going Instagram official in 2019. Prior to dating Harper, Goff opened up about the difficulties of dating in Los Angeles during a 2018 ESPN interview.

Could you see yourself raising a family in LA someday?

[Goff:] I need a girlfriend first.

It’s tough to meet girls out here.

[Goff:] It’s not tough to meet them.

Sure, says the quarterback.

[Goff:] No, I mean, you can meet a bunch of girls out here. It’s tough to keep them.

When Goff first entered the league, the Rams quarterback noted that he wanted to win games before he started thinking about dating anyone. Goff already has a Super Bowl appearance, and appears to have met his own criteria.

“Do you think Tom Brady is with Gisele [Bundchen] if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl? No,” Goff explained to Bleacher Report in 2017. “There’s nothing that matters if you don’t win games. It’s just like if you’re an actor or actress or a rapper or anything. If you don’t produce, people won’t care.”

