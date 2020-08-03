Rising UFC Star Takes Aim at Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: ‘Smash Somebody, Take Money’

Less than a month ago, Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev was relatively unknown to MMA fans, and now he is one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC. For his next bout, Borz hopes to build his name even more with a victory over UFC legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 15 when he submitted John Phillips at middleweight. Ten days later, Borz was back inside the Octagon fighting at welterweight and finishing Rhys McKee in the first round. The victory set a UFC record for the Russian-born fighter, earning two wins within the quickest turnaround.

After his victory over McKee, Chimaev further cemented his name as an up-and-coming star when he bashed and called out Conor McGregor on social media.

Borz is looking to compete again sooner rather than later, and he has his eyes set on a potential match with Cowboy. Chimaev spoke with Chael Sonnen this weekend about Cerrone. He said that he hadn’t heard anything about an opponent yet, specifically Cerrone.

He said, “I would be happy if they give me [Cerrone]. He has a good name, but for me it’s an easy fight, easy win. I think first or second round, I would finish him.”

Chimaev continued, “I love to fight. Smash somebody, take money. I know I can smash everybody in the UFC.”

Chimaev Is Undefeated in His Eight Professional MMA Fights & All His Wins Have Come By Finish

The 26-year-old fighter has an undefeated professional MMA record of 8-0, with all eight of his victories coming via stoppage. Five of his wins are either by KO or TKO, and the other three are by submission.

Furthermore, Borz has never had a fight go to the third round. Although he was born in Chechnya, Russia, Chimaev currently lives and trains in Sweden alongside UFC star Alexander Gustafsson.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he is actively searching for a match for Borz, and he would like the fighter to get back to work soon.

Donald Cerrone Recently Revealed He Was Getting Ready to Accept a Fight

On July 22, Cowboy posted to Instagram a picture of himself training with the caption: “Guess y’all see me soon!! @ufc.” He included the pen and paper emojis as well. Since then, Cerrone has actively posted Instagram Stories of himself working out and getting ready for a presumed match.

Cerrone last stepped inside the Octagon in May for UFC 249. He fought former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a rematch, and the exciting affair went all three rounds. As history has it, Pettis earned the judges’ nod by unanimous decision, although many viewers scored the bout for Cowboy.

The beloved fighter is currently on a four-fight skid, and hasn’t earned a victory since defeating Al Iaquinta in May 2019. Cerrone’s record currently sits at 36-15 with one no contest.

