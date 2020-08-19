Kicked In The Balls By UFC Superstar [WATCH]

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal’s latest post on Instagram is of the UFC “BMF” champion kicking someone in the balls. You can watch the welterweight star explain what he’s doing in the video and why he’s doing it below. More importantly, you can watch him kick the guy in the balls.

Masvidal’s Street Techniques Look Painful

Masvidal hailed this move as one of his “street techniques” that are intended to help people ready themselves for street fights.

What isn’t clear is what part was the technique. Was it breathing through the kick? Was it the kick itself? Was it how to trick someone into letting you kick them in the balls?

Masvidal tried to explain during his introduction.

“This technique was given to me to make better, and I have somebody here who’s been practicing defense from nut shots by breathing exercises so he’s going to breathe through the nut shot while I see if the technique works or not,” Masvidal said.

That’s about when Masvidal unloads his first massive kick on Miami-based MMA fighter Charlie Decca.

Judging by Decca’s reaction, the breathing technique did not work as well as he probably hoped.

But Masvidal kicked him again just to be sure.

He ran up to the fighter from behind and unloaded another massive kick to Decca’s backside as he was doubled over in agony.

Masvidal’s Star Power Keeps Growing

Masvidal, 35, is coming off a decision loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. But Masvidal took that fight on just six days’ notice, and his addition to the card helped UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal become one of the best-selling UFC pay-per-view events ever.

Moreover, Masvidal was one of two cover athletes chosen for the recently released EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

So Masvidal’s star appears to be burning brighter than ever in 2020. The popular American was the consensus Fighter of the Year in 2019 and some believe he could be on his way to doing even bigger things in the future.

In fact, many have suggested Masvidal would be a perfect superfight opponent for Conor McGregor should the Irishman return to the Octagon soon.

McGregor retired in June, but most pundits, and even UFC president Dana White, expect to see him fight again.

