U.S. Starlet Handed Chance to Impress at Barcelona

United States starlet Konrad de la Fuente will train with the Barcelona first team during pre-season and be given the chance to impress new manager Ronald Koeman.

The 19-year-old is one of five Barcelona B players to join up with the first team, according to Sport’s German Bona. Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, defenders Jorge Cuenca and Sergio Akieme, and 17-year-old midfielder Ilaix Moriba have also been given the nod.

Barcelona will undertake their first pre-season training session under their new coach on Monday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The squad will also train on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday as they begin preparations for the new season.

Konrad to Make History at Barcelona?

Konrad will be hoping he can go on to make history at the Camp Nou by becoming the first American to feature for the first team at Barcelona. The youngster is already making waves with the Catalan giants.

He was included in the Barcelona squad for the final stages of their 2019-20 Champions League campaign after impressing for Barcelona B. Konrad played a key role in their promotion push-off, helping Francisco Javier García Pimienta’s side make it all the way to the final.

Barcelona have already demonstrated their faith in the teenager. He was handed a new contract at the club in June which runs until 2022, with the option for two more seasons, and includes a buyout clause set at €100m if he breaks into the first team.

Barcelona Light on Numbers

Koeman’s decision to call up Konrad and other members of the Barcelona B team shows the Dutchman is keen to check on the club’s youngsters as he plans for the new season.

This could be a good time for the club’s young players to try and catch the new coach’s eye with several key players next week. Barcelona have a total of 14 players set to head away on international duty after being called-up by their national teams.

Koeman said at his unveiling as Barcelona boss he was happy to play youngsters in the first team “as long as they deserve it” and will surely be keen to refresh an aging squad that finished last season empty-handed.

