Legendary Football Coach Blasts Big Ten for Canceling Season

Legendary and Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz joined Bill Hemmer on Fox News this afternoon where he gave his two sense (and some more) on the Big Ten’s decision to postpone their football season.

Holtz had no problem holding back when blasting the Big Ten saying, “Let’s move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties — there were going to be risks.”

Trevor Lawrence Speaking Out for College Players

Bill Hemmer had asked Holtz if he agreed with Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeting out that “people are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play.”

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

“Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract [COVID-19],” Lawrence tweeted on Sunday. “Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people.”

Lou Holtz Is in Full Agreement With Lawrence

The former Notre Dame coach knows how much football means to these players and what it can do for them not only on the field, but off of the field.

“I think it’s a very smart point,” Holtz responded. “Other people have said they learned more in the locker room than they ever did in a classroom … the players want to play, the coaches want to coach, but the presidents said no because it’s the safe thing — ‘I don’t have any responsibility, nobody can come back and second-guess me, I don’t have to have any regrets, whatsoever. I’m perfectly safe, I’m secure.'”

“The easiest thing to say [is] ‘No, we are not going to do it.’ It takes some leadership and courage.”

Here’s What Else Lou Holtz Had to Say

Lou Holtz believes it’s time to move on with this country and that players should have an option.

Lou Holtz not holding back at all 😶pic.twitter.com/otbEGCPrOq — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) August 11, 2020

“Clemson many months ago had a rash of COVID-19 positive. They’ve had one in the last month. I think they’re one thousand to one, Bill”, Holtz said. “The Pac-12 will go along with the Big Ten. They’re tied waste to waste. They have been ever since ’46 when they made the Rose Bowl agreement with the Big Ten. So, I just think it showed no leadership.

“I think they should play, but again that’s my thing. I think you ought to say to a play, ‘You want to play?’. If you have a problem, if you have an asthma problem, if you’re diabetic or something and you have a legitimate reason you don’t want to play—absolutely don’t play.

“The rest of you want to play, lets go play. I think that we shut everything down for six months. I’m going crazy about being quarantined. I think other people are tired of it let’s move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties — there were going to be risks.

“2% of the people that go to the emergency room, go for COVID-19. 2% is for that. But young people Bill, they think that it’s like cancer. They think they’re going to die.”

