Lionel Messi Has Made Decision On Barcelona Future

Lionel Messi has already made his decision regarding whether he will stay at Barcelona or leave the Camp Nou.

The Argentina international has not spoken publicly since Barcelona’s 8-2 hammering by Bayern Munich in the Champions League which has prompted plenty of speculation about his future.

According to Ole, Messi has already made his mind up about what he plans to do next and will communicate this decision shortly.

It’s not clear yet what the 33-year-old will do and whether he will stay. He has a contract that runs until next season and could decide to see it out and then leave as a free agent.

A sale this summer looks difficult due to the finances involved. Barcelona insist the Argentina international is not for sale, while his buyout clause is set at an eye-watering €700 million.

Messi to Move to Manchester?

There are few clubs in the world that can afford Messi, but Premier League side Manchester City could be one. Such a move would see the 33-year-old reunited with former boss Pep Guardiola would may prove tempting.

According to ESPN’s Moises Llorens and Rodrigo Faez, the Citizens are currently “crunching the numbers to work out” if they could afford to land Messi without breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

City’s rivals Manchester United could also be a potential destination. The Red Devils are also exploring the possibility of bringing the Argentine to Old Trafford, according to Cuatro.

Barcelona ‘Trying to Sell Messi’

Meanwhile, former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has accused the Catalan giants of trying to sell Messi. He wrote on Twitter that he’s not convinced by assurances from President Josep Maria Bartomeu and new boss Ronald Koeman that they want Messi to stay.

“This makes me suspect that they want to sell Messi, which would be a historic mistake. Poor Barcelona in hands of these incompetents.”

Barcelona have already made moves to adjust their playing squad for next season which could also have an impact on Messi. Close friend Luis Suarez has been told he’s no longer needed as well as Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, and Arturo Vidal.

Whatever Messi decides to do next will have a big impact on the club, while fans will be waiting anxiously to see if the Argentine’s incredible career at the Camp Nou is about to come to an end.

