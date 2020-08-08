Lions Bring 3 Key Players Back Off COVID/Reserve List

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier as they progress through the weeks, and Saturday, the team got a ton of good news with the return of 3 players off the COVID/Reserve list.

During the evening, the team revealed they had removed tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs and cornerback Amani Oruwariye off the list.

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: TE T.J. Hockenson

CB Amani Oruwariye

P Arryn Siposs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 8, 2020

With these players coming off, the Lions are getting healthier as they get set to welcome players back into the building and facility for work. Recently, Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay also came off the list as well, inching the Lions closer to a complete bill of health.

It’s certainly great news to hear about the health of these players not only for the team but

Arryn Siposs Explains COVID Diagnosis

Expected to compete for the starting job in Detroit this season, Siposs was an asymptomatic carrier of the virus and was surprised to learn that he had coronavirus. As he explained in a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Siposs wasn’t sure how or when he got the virus. What he was sure of, however, was the fact he was going to be alright long term.

Birkett wrote:

“Siposs said he’s not sure when he’s due for his next test, but promised, “I’ll be fine and ready to go when I need to be.” Most Lions players underwent a second coronavirus test Wednesday and have a third one scheduled for Friday. Players have to pass all three tests before they’re allowed in the building this weekend for physicals and equipment pickup. On-field practices begin Aug. 12, though specialists are allowed to kick and punt next week. “(I’m) all good,” Siposs said. “Just obviously a bit of a surprise, but I don’t have any symptoms or anything like that so, yeah, I feel really good. It’s just one of those situations and we’ll be all good. Nothing to be concerned about. We’ll get re-tested again in the next few days and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

The Lions had 5 players including Siposs placed on the COVID/reserve list Wednesday, and isolation as well as testing will be the key toward getting them back in the program. Once they prove they are negative, they will be invited back in the facility.

For Siposs, that is key. He is expected to compete with Jack Fox to be Detroit’s punter during the 2020 season and being on the field will be the quickest way to find out who might win that battle.

The good news is Siposs should be on the rebound now, and that is especially true with him getting the green light to come back.

T.J. Hockenson Offseason Injury Update

Hockenson had a promising rookie season cut short by an ankle injury, but now the tight end is looking set to make a big return and is on track to do so according to his offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Speaking Wednesday, Bevell was asked about Hockenson and said that he is running routes and while he might not be fully healed, he is progressing well toward that goal.

Darrell Bevell says TJ Hockenson (ankle) is back running and running routes but might not be quite 100% yet. Adds he’s “well on his way to being there” and that the Lions are comfortable with his progress. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 17, 2020

Detroit needs Hockenson to be able to contend in 2020, and if he is healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and their offense. Detroit has had a virtual offseason to this point, and it will be interesting to see where Hockenson is at when the team gets back together as potentially expected in late July.

As it sounds from this update, Hockenson should be a go at that point. That’s true now in terms of his health off the COVID list.

T.J. Hockenson’s Role With Lions

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future. The team didn’t get much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During the season, many fans chided Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team.

Safe to say if Hockenson was able to play the end of the season, his stats could have ended up different. The Lions will hope he can get things on the right track for 2020.

Now that he is healthy, the hope is Hockenson and his mates can come to camp and dominate.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Comes Off Lions COVID/Reserve