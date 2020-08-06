Lions Rookie Predicted to ‘Turn Heads’ During Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have a cast of rookies set to go on trying to impact the team in a huge way in 2020, and the biggest might be a player they didn’t even select.

Recently, Bleacher Report took a look at naming the one undrafted free agent that is going to shake things up in a big way and turn some heads. Writer Chris Roling is betting on a member of the offense getting it done, and is projecting some big things for Hunter Bryant as a result.

Here’s what Roling wrote:

“Bryant is a versatile 6’2″ weapon who spent his final collegiate season amassing 825 yards and three scores while averaging 15.9 yards per catch. Whether it’s blocking, playing near the chains or creating mismatches all over the field, the upside has always been apparent. Red flags from a pair of knee injuries were seemingly the only thing that knocked him out of the draft. Not that the Lions will complain. Bryant has the talent to slot comfortably on the depth chart behind 2019 first-round pick T.J. Hockenson and free-agent add Jesse James. In fact, creative usage out of the backfield and otherwise could quickly help Bryant become a camp star.”

Bryant, from Washington, was one of the more stunning players to go undrafted and the Lions could quickly have a major deal on their hands in terms of the young pass catcher. The team’s depth is not that stacked at tight end, and there is no reason Bryant can’t push players with a solid camp period.

Don’t sleep on Bryant being one of the best players on the field and certainly one of the best rookies during training camp. With the amount of hype he has received coming in, it might be a minor upset if Bryant doesn’t turn some heads.

Hunter Bryant a Deep Catch Threat

Bryant, one of the top pass catching tight ends in the draft, was not selected and it was a bit of a surprise considering he has major talent. Another stat that was presented shows how that talent manifests itself on the football field, and proves the Lions may have scored a major impact maker for their offense in the process.

As Pro Football Focus explained, Bryant collected over 7 receptions of 20+ yards downfield in 2019, which was the highest total of any Power 5 conference tight end last season.

Most receptions of 20+ yards by power-five TEs in 2019 1. Hunter Bryant – 7

2. Charlie Kolar – 6

3. Cary Angeline – 5

3. Jalen Wydermyer – 5 pic.twitter.com/W4u1fz2mpG — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2020

Looking beyond the numbers, it’s clear Bryant could give the Lions another deep threat to stretch the field. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall already do the same thing at wide receiver, and getting Bryant into this mix gives the Lions a potentially potent deep ball option at tight end in order to stretch the field further.

Bryant could be more of a wideout than a tight end at the next level, but no matter what position he plays, seeing his ability to score completions of over 20 yards is an amazing sight for the team’s offense. Players like this are in high demand across the NFL.

Hunter Bryant Stats

Bryant, expected to be the biggest prize in the undrafted free agency period, comes to the Lions as a very productive tight end out of Washington. The Lions depth at the position behind T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James is a bit thin, so Bryant would add a little bit with his ability to go up and make catches. In college, Bryant put up 1,394 yards and 5 touchdowns, but 6-2 size means he could be a solid pass catching option for the team at the position. He should have a great chance at sticking on the roster.

Bryant has shown the big play ability at tight end as this stat proves, which makes him a player to watch even as he was undrafted to start his NFL career.

Many think he will be able to really open some eyes once camp gets going.

