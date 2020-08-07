Lions Reveal Opt Out Plan for 2020 Season Ticket Holders

The Detroit Lions are now giving their fans options as it relates to the ability to attend games during the 2020 season.

While the team says they still wish to have fans in attendance for their home games this coming season, they are also allowing season ticket holders to opt out at this point for the 2020 season and defer until 2021. The memo was sent to fans on Friday morning.

The biggest news remains that the Lions, by their own admission, are committed to having fans at games this coming season. How that will work come September? At this point it might not be well considering state regulations.

To be clear on this, while the Lions haven't ruled out having fans, state restrictions currently make it highly unlikely. Last I checked, state regulations were 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever was smaller https://t.co/kZjCp33VZD — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 7, 2020

At this point, Lions fans should plan as if there will not be fans attending home games. With this new plan reveled by the team, it looks likely that will be the outcome by the time home games come on the docket for September.

Lions Restart Plan Accepted by NFLPA

A few weeks back, the Lions were revealed to be one of just 8 teams who’s IDER plan, that is the infectious disease emergency response plan that the NFLPA has approved on the way toward getting training camp going. The league has sent in 32 proposals, and currently, 24 are under review according to the document.

All 32 teams have submitted IDER plans–8 of them have been approved and the remaining plans are under review. pic.twitter.com/y8ej5VDZqH — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 22, 2020

The Lions being in the approved stage is huge. Theoretically, this shows the team has been on top of things and has one of the best possible plans as it relates to getting their camp going and progressing safely. All of this offseason, the Lions have been solid in terms of their virtual program and it shows the team is ahead in terms of getting things going in the right, safe way.

It will be interesting to see how many of the plans get on the right track in the days ahead.

Lions Call on Fans to Wear Masks

As the league ponders what’s next for training camp, the preseason and the regular season, it’s clear the quickest way back to any semblance of normalcy is if folks mask up. The state of Michigan has asked everyone to chip in and do their part, and now so have the Lions.

The team revealed an internet video in which Matthew Stafford is shown warming up sporting a mask which has been superimposed over his face.

On Twitter, the team also made a simple change to their avatar, putting a small mask over the Lions logo’s face.

At this point, safety and wearing a mask is vital to the cause, so credit the Lions for showing the way for folks at this point. By doing so, they are being strong members of the community and showing a commitment to what’s right and the greater good.

The hope is fans don’t have to opt out and plenty can attend games this season, but it doesn’t seem as if that is going to happen when all is said and done given the new plan revealed Friday.

