Lions Offensive Lineman Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

The Detroit Lions have lost another player to the opt out, and this time, it’s a member of the team’s offensive front.

Center Russell Bodine revealed he was opting out of the 2020 season, and Bodine figured to be a reserve who had a chance to make the roster in a depth role for the team. Now, that battle will be on hold until 2021.

Lions C Russell Bodine was placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list per the NFL transaction wire — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 5, 2020

Bodine, a former 2014 4th round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, started for 5 years in the league before he could not land a job during the 2019 season. He played with the Buffalo Bills for one season before being traded to the New England Patriots during training camp. Despite the fact the team gave up a 6th round pick, Bodine did not crack the roster.

Lions’ Geronimo Allison Opts Out

After losing defensive tackle John Atkins earlier last week, the Lions saw wideout Geronimo Allison opt out over the weekend on Sunday. Allison made the decision because of the fact that he’s a new father.

Confirming WR Geronimo Allison has decided to opt out of them. The decision is due in part to him becoming a new father. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2020

Allison was signed this offseason to the team, and figured to be locked in a fierce battle to see if he could be the team’s No. 5 wideout. There was a possibility of Allison playing a big role for the team this year, but now, the Lions will have to hope that Quintez Cephus, Travis Fulgham and company can give them good snaps.

After the decision was revealed by the wideout, he took to Instagram to explain some of the specifics. As he said, the decision boiled down specifically to his desire to remain healthy for his newborn baby and his family.

Missed this yesterday but Geronimo Allison explains why he decided to opt out in this Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/Y02XqdRMMM — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 3, 2020

This is the reason that fans can’t be frustrated with the decisions of players who do opt out. There are multiple family reasons someone would elect to walk away, and at this time, all of them are good and to be taken seriously for whomever decides it.

Certainly, Lions fans do wish Allison and his young family well during uncertain times.

John Atkins Opted Out From Lions 2020 Season

Last Wednesday afternoon, defensive lineman John Atkins was revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter to be opting out on the season. Atkins is the first member of the team to opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lions DT John Atkins has opted out, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

The players will have until August 4 to decide whether they’re in or out for the 2020 season. Obviously, it’s a personal decision for each player that decides to walk away for the time being and one that should be respected considering nobody knows family history or health history of the players.

An undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2018, Atkins joined the Lions later that season after being with the New England Patriots for a time. Atkins hasn’t played much in the NFL, but he has 22 tackles to his credit thus far in his young career. This season, Atkins was going to be counted on to provide depth up front for the team in the middle of the defensive line. That would have been his primary role as a depth player.

Similar to Atkins is Bodine in terms of depth and his place on the roster. Now, the Lions will be a little more thin on the interior of their line.

