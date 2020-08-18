Mike Tyson’s Comeback Jeopardized: ‘It’s Not Acceptable’

Mike Tyson’s comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr. is in serious jeopardy again after already being postponed once. According to Daily Mail, Jones Jr. is now threatening to pull out of the event altogether over the sudden change of schedule.

“That’s the biggest issue,” Jones Jr. said. “I’m not a full-time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things, then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Tyson, 54, vs. Jones Jr., 51, was originally slated for September 12, but it was postponed last week and moved to November 28.

Now, Jones Jr. is saying the fight might not happen at all.

Jones Jr. Says Fight Could Be Off

According to that same report, Jones Jr. hopes to resolve the issue, but it’s never a good sign when opposing sides start speaking to each other through their lawyers.

Jones said:

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers [are] talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do,” he said. “… If they don’t make it make sense, it (the fight) would be off. “Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12. They said they wanted to get a crowd. If you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money. “You think I’m going to say, OK, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

So Tyson’s comeback fight could be off the table, at least for this year.

Losing Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Would Be Big Loss to Boxing

COVID-19 hit boxing just as hard as other sports, but Tyson vs. Jones Jr. was one of the bright spots on the upcoming schedule.

Now, it looks like one of the biggest boxing events of the year, at least from a mainstream sports perspective, might be on the ropes.

Jones told Daily Mail that he would have just preferred to push through on the original date.

“For me it was more about pushing to go ahead and do it, firstly because I’m focused and you need to stay focused,” he said. “… I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things.”

The Tyson vs. Jones Jr. boxing pay-per-view event is still being targeted for November 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

If it moves forward, fans will be able to watch the fight live via pay-per-view through cable, satellite, and Triller.

But if the fight gets canceled, it will apparently be because no one thought of asking Jones Jr. about the new fight date.

