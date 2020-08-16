NBA Playoff Schedule: No Games on TV Today, August 16

Getty
The Lakers will take on the Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The NBA has a rare off day in the bubble with no playoff games on the schedule for Sunday, August 16. The NBA playoffs will start on Monday, August 17 with four games on the opening slate. The Blazers’ win over the Grizzlies in the inaugural play-in game means there is not a second tournament matchup that would have taken place on August 16.
Portland’s win eliminated Memphis and punched the Blazers’ ticket to a first-round matchup with the Lakers. It is a unique start to the postseason this year with the playoffs beginning on a Monday rather than its traditional weekend opening matchups.
LeBron James admitted that the intensity of games should ramp up as the postseason starts. James noted that he had trouble finding the postseason mentality in the seeding games, especially with no home-court advantage in the playoffs.
“Me, personally, as far as mentally, I’m not in playoff-mode,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “Physically, I’m getting there. I feel like my legs have gotten better and better, my game has improved more and more, I’m getting more and more comfortable with the bubble. But as far as the mental side of it, nah, I’m not there. Personally, I don’t think our team is there. But we will be. It’s a different type of mindset that you have to be in, but you don’t want to jump into it before you actually get there because it takes a lot — a lot of energy, a lot of effort.”
Here is a look at the NBA first round playoff schedule.
NBA Playoffs 2020: First Round Schedule
Games with an asterisk are if necessary.
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Mon., August 17
|Jazz vs. Nuggets Game 1
|1:30 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., August 17
|Nets vs. Raptors Game 1
|4 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., August 17
|Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1
|6:30 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., August 17
|Mavs vs. Clippers Game 1
|9 p.m. ESPN
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Tues., August 18
|Magic vs. Bucks Game 1
|1:30 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 18
|Heat vs. Pacers Game 1
|4 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 18
|OKC vs. Houston Game 1
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 18
|Lakers vs. Blazers
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Wed., August 19
|Nets vs. Raptors Game 2
|1:30 p.m. NBATV
|Wed., August 19
|Jazz vs. Nuggets Game 2
|4 p.m. TNT
|Wed., August 19
|Celtics vs. Sixers Game 2
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Wed., August 19
|Clippers vs. Mavs Game 2
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Thurs., August 20
|Heat vs. Pacers
|1 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|OKC vs. Houston
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|Magic vs. Bucks
|6 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|NBA Draft Lottery
|8:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|Lakers vs. Blazers
|9 p.m. ESPN
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Fri., August 21
|Raptors vs. Nets
|1:30 p.m. NBATV
|Fri., August 21
|Jazz vs. Nuggets
|4 p.m. TNT
|Fri., August 21
|Celtics vs. Sixers
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Fri., August 21
|Clippers vs. Mavericks
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sat., August 22
|Magic vs. Bucks
|1:00 p.m. TNT
|Sat., August 22
|Heat vs. Pacers
|3:30 p.m TNT
|Sat., August 22
|Rockets vs. Thunder
|6 p.m. ESPN
|Sat., August 22
|Lakers vs. Blazers
|8:30 p.m. ABC
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sun., August 23
|Celtics vs. Sixers
|1 p.m. ABC
|Sun., August 23
|Clippers vs. Mavericks
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|Sun., August 23
|Raptors vs. Nets
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Sun., August 23
|Nuggets vs. Jazz
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Mon., August 24
|Bucks vs. Magic
|1:30 p.m. NBATV
|Mon., August 24
|Thunder vs. Rockets
|4 p.m. TNT
|Mon., August 24
|Heat vs. Pacers
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Mon., August 24
|Lakers vs. Blazers
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Tues., August 25
|Nets vs. Raptors*
|TBD
|Tues., August 25
|Sixers vs. Celtics*
|TBD
|Tues., August 25
|Jazz vs. Nuggets*
|TBD
|Tues., August 25
|Mavs vs. Clippers*
|TBD
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Wed., August 26
|Heat vs. Pacers*
|TBD
|Wed., August 26
|Magic vs. Bucks*
|TBD
|Wed., August 26
|Thunder vs. Rockets*
|TBD
|Wed., August 26
|Lakers vs. Blazers*
|TBD
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Thurs., August 27
|Celtics vs. Sixers*
|TBD ESPN
|Thurs., August 27
|Nets vs. Raptors*
|TBD ESPN
|Thurs., August 27
|Nuggets vs. Jazz*
|TBD ESPN
|Thurs., August 27
|Clippers vs. Mavericks*
|TBD ESPN
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Fri., August 28
|Heat vs. Pacers*
|TBD
|Fri., August 28
|Bucks vs. Magic*
|TBD
|Fri., August 28
|Thunder vs. Rockets*
|TBD
|Fri., August 28
|Lakers vs. Blazers*
|TBD
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sat., August 29
|Sixers vs. Celtics*
|TNT
|Sat., August 29
|Jazz vs. Nuggets*
|TNT
|Sat., August 29
|Nets vs. Raptors*
|TNT
|Sat., August 29
|Mavericks vs. Clippers*
|TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sun., August 30
|Heat vs. Pacers*
|TBD
|Sun., August 30
|Magic vs. Bucks*
|TBD
|Sun., August 30
|Thunder vs. Rockets*
|TBD
|Sun., August 30
|Lakers vs. Blazers*
|TBD
