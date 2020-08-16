NBA Playoff Schedule: No Games on TV Today, August 16

The NBA has a rare off day in the bubble with no playoff games on the schedule for Sunday, August 16. The NBA playoffs will start on Monday, August 17 with four games on the opening slate. The Blazers’ win over the Grizzlies in the inaugural play-in game means there is not a second tournament matchup that would have taken place on August 16.

Portland’s win eliminated Memphis and punched the Blazers’ ticket to a first-round matchup with the Lakers. It is a unique start to the postseason this year with the playoffs beginning on a Monday rather than its traditional weekend opening matchups.

LeBron James admitted that the intensity of games should ramp up as the postseason starts. James noted that he had trouble finding the postseason mentality in the seeding games, especially with no home-court advantage in the playoffs.

“Me, personally, as far as mentally, I’m not in playoff-mode,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “Physically, I’m getting there. I feel like my legs have gotten better and better, my game has improved more and more, I’m getting more and more comfortable with the bubble. But as far as the mental side of it, nah, I’m not there. Personally, I don’t think our team is there. But we will be. It’s a different type of mindset that you have to be in, but you don’t want to jump into it before you actually get there because it takes a lot — a lot of energy, a lot of effort.”

Here is a look at the NBA first round playoff schedule.

NBA Playoffs 2020: First Round Schedule

Games with an asterisk are if necessary.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Mon., August 17 Jazz vs. Nuggets Game 1 1:30 p.m. ESPN Mon., August 17 Nets vs. Raptors Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN Mon., August 17 Sixers vs. Celtics Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN Mon., August 17 Mavs vs. Clippers Game 1 9 p.m. ESPN

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Tues., August 18 Magic vs. Bucks Game 1 1:30 p.m. TNT Tues., August 18 Heat vs. Pacers Game 1 4 p.m. TNT Tues., August 18 OKC vs. Houston Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT Tues., August 18 Lakers vs. Blazers 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Wed., August 19 Nets vs. Raptors Game 2 1:30 p.m. NBATV Wed., August 19 Jazz vs. Nuggets Game 2 4 p.m. TNT Wed., August 19 Celtics vs. Sixers Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT Wed., August 19 Clippers vs. Mavs Game 2 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Thurs., August 20 Heat vs. Pacers 1 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 OKC vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 Magic vs. Bucks 6 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 NBA Draft Lottery 8:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 Lakers vs. Blazers 9 p.m. ESPN

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Fri., August 21 Raptors vs. Nets 1:30 p.m. NBATV Fri., August 21 Jazz vs. Nuggets 4 p.m. TNT Fri., August 21 Celtics vs. Sixers 6:30 p.m. TNT Fri., August 21 Clippers vs. Mavericks 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sat., August 22 Magic vs. Bucks 1:00 p.m. TNT Sat., August 22 Heat vs. Pacers 3:30 p.m TNT Sat., August 22 Rockets vs. Thunder 6 p.m. ESPN Sat., August 22 Lakers vs. Blazers 8:30 p.m. ABC

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sun., August 23 Celtics vs. Sixers 1 p.m. ABC Sun., August 23 Clippers vs. Mavericks 3:30 p.m. ABC Sun., August 23 Raptors vs. Nets 6:30 p.m. TNT Sun., August 23 Nuggets vs. Jazz 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Mon., August 24 Bucks vs. Magic 1:30 p.m. NBATV Mon., August 24 Thunder vs. Rockets 4 p.m. TNT Mon., August 24 Heat vs. Pacers 6:30 p.m. TNT Mon., August 24 Lakers vs. Blazers 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Tues., August 25 Nets vs. Raptors* TBD Tues., August 25 Sixers vs. Celtics* TBD Tues., August 25 Jazz vs. Nuggets* TBD Tues., August 25 Mavs vs. Clippers* TBD

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Wed., August 26 Heat vs. Pacers* TBD Wed., August 26 Magic vs. Bucks* TBD Wed., August 26 Thunder vs. Rockets* TBD Wed., August 26 Lakers vs. Blazers* TBD

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Thurs., August 27 Celtics vs. Sixers* TBD ESPN Thurs., August 27 Nets vs. Raptors* TBD ESPN Thurs., August 27 Nuggets vs. Jazz* TBD ESPN Thurs., August 27 Clippers vs. Mavericks* TBD ESPN

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Fri., August 28 Heat vs. Pacers* TBD Fri., August 28 Bucks vs. Magic* TBD Fri., August 28 Thunder vs. Rockets* TBD Fri., August 28 Lakers vs. Blazers* TBD

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sat., August 29 Sixers vs. Celtics* TNT Sat., August 29 Jazz vs. Nuggets* TNT Sat., August 29 Nets vs. Raptors* TNT Sat., August 29 Mavericks vs. Clippers* TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sun., August 30 Heat vs. Pacers* TBD Sun., August 30 Magic vs. Bucks* TBD Sun., August 30 Thunder vs. Rockets* TBD Sun., August 30 Lakers vs. Blazers* TBD

READ NEXT: NBA Bubble: How Many Courts Are There at Disney in Orlando?