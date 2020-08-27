Packers Take Stance Following Bucks & Brewers Boycotts

The Green Bay Packers are standing in solidarity with Wisconsin’s other professional sports teams and have decided to postpone Thursday’s NFL training camp practice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state earlier this week.

The Milwaukee Bucks did not emerge from their locker room Wednesday night for their Game 5 playoff game against the Orlando Magic, setting off a chain of boycotts that saw the NBA postpone all three of their scheduled games for the day. The Milwaukee Brewers followed them in the early evening with several other MLB teams — along with the WNBA as a league — organizing their own boycotts.

The Packers had a scheduled off day from practice on Wednesday but orchestrated their own action when they postponed their 10:30 a.m. CT practice the following morning. It remains to be seen if the Packers will still practice at some point on Thursday.

Other NFL teams who canceled, not postponed, their Thursday practice include the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team with more possibly to follow.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his players’ leadership council had already met to discuss Blake’s shooting after Monday’s practice and emerged from their meeting with new ideas to consider about how they could consider using their platform to help bring about change.

“It’s amazing to me that this is still happening, so (we) wanted to get our guys’ perspective and try to float around some ideas on how we can make a difference and use our platform, because things have to change,” LaFleur said during Monday’s Zoom call with media. “The social injustice, the police brutality, the antiquated laws, (we) just got to bring awareness to everybody that Black lives matter. We can’t stand for this any longer.”

The Packers are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season at the Minnesota Vikings two weeks from Sunday on Sept. 13. They have just nine days until the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

Veteran TE Helped Drive Conversation with Packers Leaders

The Packers have not provided many details about what was discussed during Monday’s leadership council meeting, choosing to respect the personal nature of their conversations, but starting quarterback and attendee Aaron Rodgers did share it was veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis who helped drive the discussion.

“The only thing I’ll say about the meeting is Marcedes kind of opened it up, and from there it was a good conversation,” Rodgers told reporters in a Zoom call on Monday. “There’s a lot of guys with a lot of inside and really strong feelings and opinions, and it’s nice to have a venue like that to talk about those things and knowing that we’re the mouthpiece of the locker room and we can distribute the ideas spoken there to the rest of our rooms.”

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy, Rodgers and Lewis were one of several Packers veterans who were part of Monday’s post-practice meeting with kicker Mason Crosby and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith also believed to be in attendance, among others.

Following Thursday’s postponement of practice, numerous Packers also voiced their opinions on social justice from their Twitter accounts with second-round rookie A.J. Dillon and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Reggie Begelton all weighing in.

