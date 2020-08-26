Patriots Reporter Raises Strange Question About Eagles’ Carson Wentz

As if Carson Wentz didn’t get enough grief from his own city, now the talented quarterback has to endure criticism from rival cities.

A strangely titled article from an unknown website called “Inside Hook” recently posed the question: “Were the Eagles Wrong About Carson Wentz?” It’s supposed to be a season preview detailing the most important questions facing all 32 NFL teams, with this one being the Eagles’ biggest issue.

Interesting. First off, the Eagles weren’t wrong about Wentz. He already helped deliver the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Upon further research, it appears the author of said article is … wait for it, a New England Patriots fan. Evan Beiler is a self-described “Brooklyn-based editor and Boston sports fan.” So that explains the vitriol hurled at Wentz in a lengthy piece that calls out the North Dakota star’s accuracy issues (per Pro Football Focus), struggles with durability, and Wentz’s lack of reliable wide receivers in 2019. Tough to argue those points.

As a reminder… In 2019, Carson Wentz became the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000+ yards in a season without a 500+ yard WR. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ogdeVmQEzx — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 7, 2020

Overall, the headline is misleading and doesn’t totally trash Wentz’s immense talent. In fact, the story concludes by saying: “there’s certainly plenty of reason to believe that the last two seasons were the exceptions, and the MVP-candidate version of Wentz is the norm.”

How a Single Penalty Saved Tom Brady’s Playoff Legacy and the Patriots Dynasty https://t.co/Y4EO6itxi6 pic.twitter.com/OCRgYbyZC3 — Evan Bleier (@itishowitis) January 23, 2019

Eagles Senior Offensive Assistant ‘Impressed’

Rich Scangarello is the new leading architect in the Eagles’ offensive play-calling room. While head coach Doug Pederson will still be the loudest voice, Scangarello is the de facto offensive coordinator in the team’s new collaborative coaching staff. Two weeks into padded practices, the former Broncos assistant has been “impressed” by Wentz.

“I’ve been impressed by him. I had a lot of admiration for him as a player already before I came here,” Scangarello said. “As I’ve been around him, I’ve been more and more impressed. It’s easy to form a relationship with someone that has a mind like his, that processes, has a football IQ like he does. You connect if you can talk the language with him and articulate things.”

Rich Scangarello: Felt connected to Doug P. from initial hours-long phone call … Hit it off with Wentz right away. Reminds me of Matt Ryan as an elite processor. … Fair to say Kyle Shanahan is a big influence on my offensive philosophy. About the details of marrying pass/run. pic.twitter.com/PbChxSV8Oi — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) August 25, 2020

He’s been helping Wentz with his mechanics, showing him but not forcing him to use his “left foot forward” technique. Scangarello credited quarterbacks coach Press Taylor for developing Wentz into a top-tier talent. His only regret was that he wasn’t able to build a better rapport with Wentz since the two weren’t allowed to be in the same building in the offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, the two still “hit it off from the get-go.”

“It is a shame that we weren’t able to be in a building and develop that rapport,” Scangarello said. “The Zoom meetings in the offseason actually went pretty well. We were able to talk football. It was very casual. We got to have these conversations about the game. I think we hit it off from the get-go.”

