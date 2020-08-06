Ravens Undrafted Free Agent Predicted to Shine During Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best drafts in the NFL this past offseason, but could they mine even more gold in undrafted free agency?

That’s just what some analysts expect them to do, especially as it considers a key position on the offense. Recently, Bleacher Report writer Chris Roling revealed his top players that will turn heads in training camp who are undrafted free agents. According to Roling, the Ravens are about to have their eyes opened by former Oregon Duck Jacob Breeland.

Roling wrote:

“Chalk up former Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland as a win for a team that just lost the same sort of player. The Baltimore Ravens traded Hurst but added Breeland after the draft, a hybrid H-back player who posted 13 touchdowns over his final three seasons with the Ducks, including six in 2019. He’s a fun chesspiece for the Ravens to deploy in the Lamar Jackson-led offense, given he can line up all over the place and checks in as a big target (6’6″). There are still names like Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews in front of him, but Breeland’s resume suggests creative usage will help him stand out during practices.”

Interesting that the Ravens traded Hayden Hurst this offseason and essentially have only Andrews as an elite pass catching threat on the team at the position. That suggests the Ravens could be primed to have their eyes opened by Breeland, and he could have a shot to crack the roster if he should impress.

Ravens Signed Tight End Jerell Adams

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens signed Jerell Adams, formally of the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Adams, 27, was a 6th round selection in the 2016 draft of the Giants.

The #Ravens, who have been in the market for a veteran TE, are expected to sign former #Saints and #Texans TE Jerell Adams, source said. He also spent some time with the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

Through this point in his career, Adams hasn’t put up huge statistics with 214 yards and 1 touchdown, and he will be counted on to add some depth to the team’s offense. A decent blocker, Adams can be counted on to give the team some beef up front.

Ravens Looking at Veteran Tight End Market

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson prior to this news breaking, the Ravens are looking at a pair of the top tight ends on the market in Delanie Walker and Jordan Reed and considering adding them to the roster and an already potent offense.

I'm told the #Ravens are still looking at tight ends, and that includes available free agents like Delanie Walker and Jordan Reed to possibly add in camp, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 3, 2020

In terms of tight ends, the Ravens have an emerging star on the roster in Mark Andrews, but traded away some depth this offseason when they sent Hayden Hurst packing. Outside of that, there isn’t much. Nick Boyle is on the roster but he hasn’t produced much in his career with just 2 touchdowns.

In Walker, the Ravens would be getting one of the better veteran options around considering production. He’s been a 3 time Pro Bowler with 36 touchdowns and 5,888 yards in his career. Reed, formally of the Washington Football Team, has put up 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career and was a 2016 Pro Bowl player. Walker could have interest from elsewhere in the AFC with the New England Patriots rumored to be looking at the player.

Obviously, putting either player with the Baltimore offense would represent a huge win for the team and a huge win for the player, possibly making the Ravens a top destination for either should they desire an addition.

Ravens Projected for Top NFL Offense

According to Dan Orlovsky, the Ravens are going to have a top 5 offense this season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. As a whole, Orlovsky had the Ravens place in the No. 3 spot just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2).

The top 5 offenses in the NFL this coming season, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/aQRxRsPHcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens offense had a statistically dominating season in 2019 on the way to their 14-2 record, but the team’s offense fizzled in the playoffs, putting up only 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in their eventual defeat. As a whole, though, the team’s offense finished No. 1 in points scored with 531, had the best rushing attack in the league and may have only improved that further for next year.

When all is said and done, the Ravens might have the best offense in the league, and could get some surprise production from a player like Breeland.

