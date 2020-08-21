Ravens’ John Harbaugh Sends Hopeful Message to Ron Rivera

John Harbaugh watched like the rest of the NFL as Ron Rivera revealed his cancer diagnosis, and the Baltimore Ravens‘ coach has a message for his friend.

You’re going to beat it.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Harbaugh explained that he and Rivera, now the head coach of the Washington Football Team, go back a long way. As he said, his families have been friends for a long time and he has complete faith in Rivera being able to come out ahead during his fight.

Coach Harbaugh started his press conference today with a message of support for his friend @RiverboatRonHC: pic.twitter.com/jvgUiQtKhe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 21, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“Ron and Stephanie, our good friends. Good friends of Ingrid and I. We go back a long way. I love Ron and it’s a fight that he’ll conquer. Our thoughts and our prayers are with him completely. As he said in his text, they’ve got this and they’re gonna do great with it.”

The hope is that Rivera is able to fight it and win just as his friend Harbaugh predicts. That’s what everyone will now be crossing their fingers for in the weeks and months ahead.

It’s certainly nice to see Harbaugh be able to connect with Rivera and wish him well, which was a very classy move.

John Harbaugh Lauds Lamar Jackson’s Leadership

Last season, the quarterback was elite and in a class of his own as the best player in the league. But that was then and this is now, and Jackson has some new goals for the coming year. Tops amongst them is winning a Super Bowl. Jackson’s coach John Harbaugh has been impressed with how his mind is working heading into this season.

As he explained in a recent press conference, Jackson has been leading by example and is locked in on his goals for this year.

"Bringing our team to a championship is Lamar's goal. That's what I respect about him." pic.twitter.com/DZYIV1hrUr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“He’s very motivated, he’s very determined. He’s worked really hard. He’s really a realist. He really understands what’s required and what he needs to do to take his game to the level that brings our team to a championship. That’s what he wants to do. That’s his whole focus.”

Jackson really wants to win and win big, which his coach loves. It’s nice to see the renewed focus ahead of a new season and just after a great past season and nice to see the coach connecting with his top player.

John Harbaugh’s Ravens Tenure

Harbaugh has been a great coach during his tenure with the Ravens. Even in spite of the playoff trouble this season, Harbaugh is 128-81 in his NFL career, and has one Lombardi Trophy to his credit. He’s also gone 10-7 in the postseason during his career.

The Ravens have been better off for having Harbaugh as their coach through the years, and a large part of his coaching intellect came from getting to work with others in the game who have made him better in the business.

This story only serves to prove how tight the bonds are in the league between coaches and how rock solid the fraternity is.

