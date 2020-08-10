UFC Champ Reveals Return: ‘Because I Felt Like It’

A former UFC champion has decided not to retire after all. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he plans on heading back inside the UFC’s Octagon again soon. When asked what made the 35-year-old change his mind, Rockhold said, “because I felt like it.”

The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion is coming off a loss and an injury, but he still plans to get back to work inside the UFC’s stacked 185-pound middleweight division.

The current UFC middleweight champion is undefeated phenom Israel Adesanya. Adesanya is set to face middleweight monster Paulo Costa in his next fight. Rockhold is likely hoping to notch some victories fast so he can figure into the title picture as soon as possible.

That won’t be easy.

Rockhold’s last fight was a second-round stoppage loss to Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight contest at UFC 239 in July 2019. Before that, Rockhold lost via third-round stoppage to middleweight menace Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in February 2018.

Still, the former UFC champ definitely has plans to fight for UFC gold again before he calls it quits. Rockhold told Helwani he was reversing field after saying it was “very possible” last year that he would never fight again. Now the American hopes to be back by the end of 2020.

Rockhold still has about a month left of rehab on his surgically repaired shoulder.

While Rockhold (16-5) has lost three out of his last four fights, he was once considered one of the top MMA fighters in the world.

The long rest and recovery he’s had since his last fight could make the fighter as dangerous as ever upon his return.

