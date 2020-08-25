UFC Champion’s Threat to Rival: ‘I’ve Got My Gang With Me’

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has issued a stern warning to his next challenger, Paulo Costa. “The Last Stylebender” is set to make his second title defense and it will be against “The Eraser” at UFC 253 on September 26.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Adesanya made it clear that he would be ready for Costa if he tries to get physical during fight week before they step into the Octagon.

.@stylebender warns Paulo Costa not to try anything during #UFC253 fight week: "I’ve got the gang with me. So, if he wants to try something stupid with white glasses and fucking cringe King whoever, bring it. My gang versus your gang. But I’d rather whoop his ass in the cage." pic.twitter.com/RxC1Z2vXC1 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) August 24, 2020

He said to the outlet, “I’ve got the gang with me. So, if he wants to try something stupid with white glasses and f****** cringe King whoever, bring it. My gang versus your gang. But I’d rather whoop his a** in the cage, so he better not try something stupid.”

The Last Stylebender isn’t too worried about there being a physical altercation, however. He said, “He’s probably not going to have enough energy to do s***. He’ll be sucked down, dry to the bone. He’ll probably be pretty quiet I’m assuming, or he’ll say something and then shut up.”

Adesanya made it clear: “If he wants to throwdown, we can throwdown. I’ve got my whole crew.”

Adesanya Sees Himself Earning ‘Performance of the Year’ & Other Accolades for His Fight With Costa

During UFC 253’s virtual media day last week, the middleweight champ told MMA Junkie revealed how he sees the bout going with The Eraser. He said:

“I think a performance of the year, shutout of the year, shutdown of the year maybe. Fight of the Year?’ I’ve already had that in my back pocket, but if it happens again – I don’t think it’s going to happen just because of the situation. You have to be smart enough to put it together. This guy gasses after the first round. We have five rounds. Look at me in all my fights in the fifth, the fourth round, the third round, the later rounds – I’m always fresh. So, yeah, precision is going to be the key to this fight. Precision, skill and just taking him out one by one.”

The Last Stylebender has one of the most impressive MMA records among active fighters. He is undefeated with 19 wins, 14 coming via KO or TKO. He holds notable victories over some of the greatest middleweights ever, including his championship-winning performance against Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva.

Costa Sees the Fight Going Much Different Than the Way Adesanya Predicts

During a recent interview with ESPN, The Eraser said that he would break The Last Stylebender at UFC 253.

“He knows he’s fragile,” Costa said via MMA Fighting. “He knows he cannot get two or three very hard hits on his face, on his body. He will be broken. He knows that already because he was knocked out two times. … Imagine what I can do with him, with his skinny, fragile body with four ounces on my hands.”

Costa will also enter the Octagon on September 26 as an undefeated fighter. He is 13-0 with 11 of those victories coming via KO or TKO. He holds signature victories over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks.

