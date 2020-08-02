A UFC fighter “passed out during the rules meeting” just moments before he was scheduled to fight so his contest had to be canceled minutes before it was set to air on television. Yahoo’s Kevin Iole reported the news on social media moments before ESPN’s Heidi Androl did the same for those watching the latest UFC Fight Night card at home.

Per Iole, “Trevin Giles apparently passed out during the rules meeting.”

The next fight is off. Trevin Giles apparently passed out during the rules meeting — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 2, 2020

Giles, 27, from San Antonio, Texas, was supposed to take on Kevin Holland, 27, on Saturday night in a 185-pound middleweight bout on the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Instead, Giles “fainted” right before the main card’s televised opener was set to air so the fight between Giles and Holland had to be called off by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

UFC broadcast reports Trevin Giles has fainted backstage just moments before his fight with Kevin Holland and that bout is now OFF. Wow. Hope he’s OK. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 2, 2020

Giles and his team pleaded with NAC officials for the fight to go on as ESPN moved forward with its telecast to its next scheduled fight.

So it at least seems like the middleweight contender Giles was healthy and well enough to do that.

Maybe the tough Texan just let his nerves get the better of him before a huge fight in the 185-pound division.

Tough Break for Kevin Holland and Trevin Giles

That was a tough break for both fighters but particularly Kevin Holland.

Both fighters had made it through the rigors of training camp as well as the added pressure of staying COVID-19 free before their scheduled fight in Las Vegas.

But just moments before the two men were supposed to enter the UFC’s Octagon on fight night, the middleweight showdown had to be called off due to Giles falling ill.

That had to be a hard pill to swallow for both contenders, though it was probably a little bit easier for Giles since he was the one who had just lost and regained consciousness.

Kevin Holland Calls for Different Fight on Same Fight Card

Holland went on to call for a different fight on the same night.

Holland took to social media soon after the news broke of his fight being canceled to call out Ed Herman who had also suffered a late-notice fight cancellation on the same day.

I repeat. Knock knock red head. Let’s go bucko. https://t.co/D1skEe0rEu — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) August 2, 2020

Herman was originally supposed to face Gerald Meerschaert in a light heavyweight bout on the same card but was a late scratch Saturday afternoon after Meerschaert tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 11 total fights were canceled before the latest UFC Fight Night card including the original main event featuring Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana.

The event headliner ended up being a middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

