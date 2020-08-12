Highly Anticipated UFC 252 Rematch Derailed After Fighter Contracts COVID-19

The highly anticipated rematch between Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev is off due to Cutelaba contracting COVID-19. The two light heavyweight fighters were scheduled to compete on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 252, but The Hulk’s manager confirmed on Tuesday to ESPN that his fighter had the coronavirus.

The Hulk and Ankalaev were involved in one of the wildest and controversial matches of 2020. They first fought on February 29 during UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo. The two men became physical before the fight even officially started. As ring announcer Bruce Buffer was introducing Cutelaba, the fighter marched over to the other side of the Octagon where Ankalaev was. The Hulk got into his face, and Ankalaev grabbed him and swung him into the fence.

No strikes were thrown as officials quickly charged in to break up the action. Watch the altercation below:

Security had to step in before this one even got started… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wu9ePy3kYC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

The match proceeded as normal, however the pre-fight brawl was not the only controversial thing to happen. The fight only lasted 38 seconds as it ended with one of the most disputed referee stoppages of the year.

When the bout started, both fighters came out very aggressive. Ankalaev clipped The Hulk early and continued to land vicious strikes, including multiple head kicks. The Hulk was visibly hurt, but he was still in the fight and firing back. While rocked, The Hulk threw a wild haymaker and missed his target, and the referee saw enough. He stopped the fight, prompting outrage from Cutelaba and disapproval from the audience.

Officially, Ankalaev won the match by first-round TKO. Watch the controversial stoppage below:

Ankalaev Flipped Off the Norfolk, Virigina, Audience After the Ref Stopped the Fight

Once the referee stepped in, boos filled the arena, and after Ankalaev’s post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, he proceeded to flip off the Norfolk, Virginia, crowd.

With the loss, Cutelabam’s professional MMA record fell to 15-5 and one no contest. Ankalaev added another victory to his impressive record, improving to 14-1.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if the UFC will try and rebook the rematch as soon as possible, or if Ankalaev will be linked to another opponent.

