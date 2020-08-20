UFC Superstar Conor McGregor: ‘Maybe There Is More’

Fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor has been enjoying the retired life since June, however that hasn’t stopped the Irishman from teasing fans about a potential return to the UFC’s Octagon. And McGregor teased fans again. Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of one of Notorious’ most important victories, his defeat of Nate Diaz at UFC 202 on August 20, 2016.

McGregor took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the occasion. The Irishman shared a photo of himself backstage before he made the walk to the Octagon, and he wrote a cryptic message in the caption.

He wrote, “4 years ago today! Backstage waiting to go out for one of the biggest bouts of my fighting life! McGregor/Diaz II. Wow! Maybe there is more…”

See the post below:

Although Notorious says he’s retired from the sport, there is a common thought in the MMA community that he will compete again. McGregor saying “Maybe there is more” fuels that speculation. The first obvious thought when reading McGregor’s caption is that the Irishman is considering a trilogy fight with Diaz — He could also be speaking generally about his fighting career.

Fans Have Anticipated a Trilogy Bout With Diaz & McGregor for Years

The McGregor/Diaz rivalry has been one of the most entertaining and competitive rivalries in UFC history. There is no shortage of bad blood between the two fighters and they can back up their words inside the cage.

Diaz won their first fight back in March 2016 when he submitted Notorious by rear-naked choke. Five months later, the two men fought again and McGregor left the Octagon as the victor by majority decision.

It has been four years and the trilogy winner has still not been determined. If McGregor truly walks away from the sport without fighting Diaz for the third time, a bookend will forever be missing from the storied rivalry.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Had a Successful Return to the Octagon in January & Diaz Took Part in the ‘BMF’ Title Fight in November 2019

After losing the lightweight championship scrap to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at UFC 229, Notorious took a hiatus from the sport. Fifteen months later, the Irishman was back inside the cage.

McGregor fought Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January and he put on a stellar performance. Notorious dismantled “Cowboy” in only 40 seconds and was declared the winner by TKO. The Irishman made it clear that he wanted to fight three times in 2020, however due to COVID-19, his plans were derailed and he retired from the sport.

Diaz had a successful return to action in 2019. After losing to McGregor in August 2016, Diaz left the sport until August 2019 when he fought former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He put on a vintage boxing performance and defeated Pettis by unanimous decision.

Three months later, Diaz fought Jorge Masvidal for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt. As history has it, Diaz fell short, losing the bout by doctor’s stoppage at the end of the third round and he hasn’t competed in the UFC since.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude Is Dangerous’ [LOOK]