UFC Superstar Jorge Masvidal Challenged: ‘I’ll F*** You Up’

No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards is chomping at the bit to fight No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal. “Rocky” is on an impressive eight-fight win streak and with a victory over “Gamebred”, he may earn himself a shot at the title.

Champion Kamaru Usman has been linked to No. 1 ranked Gilbert Burns for the next divisional title fight. With a win over Masvidal, Edwards may be hard to deny as the next contender.

The welterweight fighter has taken aim at Masvidal many times, and on Sunday, Rocky upped his trash talk.

Responding to a clip of Masvidal talking about fighting him, Edwards tweeted, “I’m ranked above and heading for my 9th win in a row so you know it gets you closer to the title beating me. But keep hiding behind the ‘it does nothing for us’ excuse you and your whole b**** made team keep using cus you know ill f*** you up.”

Edwards continued, “Has everyone realised the whole street jesus hard man shit was all just marketing yet? and @GamebredFighter is actually a s*** journeyman? or people still think hes good?”

Rocky wrote, “F*** it Jorge lets fight, no money, mutual location, film it, bang it on YouTube, public will see your a p**** #letsgetit.”

Masvidal Dropped a Unanimous Decision to Usman in July After Stepping in for Burns

A week before July 11’s UFC 251, Masvidal stepped up to fight Usman when Burns was pulled off the card after contracting COVID-19.

The fight went all five championship rounds and Usman won the bout by unanimous decision. Burns is the likely next opponent for Usman, but that didn’t stop Edwards from taking a shot at the No. 1 contender.

Rocky tweeted, “Im on a no cap Sunday vibe. just all facts. the most avoided welterweight there is. PS while im at it @GilbertDurinho is a b**** too. God bless all these p******.”

