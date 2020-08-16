Who Will Replace Quique Setien as Barcelona Manager?

Quique Setien only took charge of Barcelona in January but is expected to be relieved of his duties imminently in the wake of the club’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu has already confirmed decisions need to be taken and added “announcements will be made from next week” after the Catalan giants finished the season empty-handed for the first time in over a decade.

Unsurprisingly, there are already several candidates in the frame to take over from Setien before the new season starts next month, but Barcelona will need to choose carefully if they are to successfully rebuild the club after a traumatic season on and off the pitch.

The Favorites to Replace Setien

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino emerged as the early favorite to replace Setien, according to RAC1. However, doubts have arisen regarding the 48-year-old’s suitability for the role due to his history with Barca’s local rivals Espanyol.

Javier Miguel at AS has reported that “most of the squad” and “several Barca executives” are against the idea of bringing in Pochettino due to his ties with Espanyol. Pochettino captained the team as a player and also coached the club.

Former Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman is also in the frame and will face no such opposition. However, the 57-year-old is currently in charge of the Netherlands national team and has said previously he’s not interested in leaving because he wants to coach the team at the next European Championship.

Yet Cat Radio is now reporting Koeman may have softened his stance and is currently the leading candidate, while Moisés Llorens at ESPN has noted the Dutchman recently bought a house in the Barcelona area.

And the Rest?

Koeman and Pochettino appear the favorites currently, but there are other names being thrown about too. Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Barca striker Thierry Henry are also possible options, according to Lluís Mascaró at Sport.

Barcelona B manager Francisco Javier García Pimienta also can’t be ruled out. The 46-year-old’s team narrowly missed out on promotion to the Segunda Division this season, and he could come into consideration as a short-term fix.

One name that is conspicuous by its absence is that of club legend Xavi. The former midfielder has long admitted it’s his dream to return to the Camp Nou as manager at some point in his career.

Yet it seems Xavi is not under consideration currently because it’s simply not the right time for him to return. The former Spain international has previously hinted at returning after the next presidential elections which are due to take place in 2021.

Barcelona are due to hold a board meeting on Monday where plans for next season are likely to be put in place as the club look to the future and try to respond to their latest Champions League humiliation.

