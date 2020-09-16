49ers Reveal Bad News on Richard Sherman Injury: Report

The San Francisco 49ers continue to deal with the injury bug which has ravaged their roster through the early stages of the 2020 NFL season. Star cornerback Richard Sherman is being placed on injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

How Long Will Sherman Be on IR?

Sherman, 32, will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a leg injury.

The disappointing news comes after Sherman played 74 of 78 snaps in Sunday’s loss to Arizona. It’s slightly out of the blue considering his name wasn’t mentioned after the game by head coach Kyle Shanahan or media outlets as a major injury setback.

This is obviously a big blow to a 49ers defense that has seen Sherman thrive, which he’s done throughout his entire career.

At a minimum, the Pro-Bowl cornerback will miss games against the New York Jets, Giants and Philadelphia Eagles before he’s cleared to return.

George Kittle Feeling Better

On a brighter note, star tight end George Kittle is feeling a lot better.

The 49ers receiving corps is already banged up so it didn’t help that Kittle suffered a sprained left knee in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kittle was injured near the end of the first half after taking a hit from Cardinals safety Budda Baker. He was able to hobble to the sideline, where the medical staff evaluated him before heading to the locker room early.

Kittle returned after halftime and seemed to make it through the game without any additional setbacks. With that said, he didn’t have a single catch and wasn’t targeted in the final two quarters after posting four catches for 44 yards on five targets in the first half.

After Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Cardinals, Kittle remains optimistic.

“I feel fantastic,” Kittle told ESPN. “Fantastic. Not an issue at all.”

49ers Set to Face Jets

In Week 2, the 49ers take on the New York Jets with kickoff set for Sunday at 1 pm ET. San Francisco enters the matchup favored by right around a touchdown.

The 49ers were also favored against the Cardinals but simply couldn’t get enough going to pull off the victory. The Cardinals had themselves a day, especially DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray led the rushing attack with 91 yards.

Overreactions to Week 1 results are common, and thinking the defending NFC champions are in trouble because they lost their season opener to a division rival is certainly an overreaction.

Suggesting the Jets are still bad does not feel like an overreaction. Adam Gase’s team needs to flip that perception quickly before things get nasty in New York, but that’s unlikely to happen in Week 2.

With Kittle nursing a knee injury, look for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers to keep him on a snap count potentially. And with Sherman out the Jets could take advantage by targeting Jamison Crowder who had 7 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown vs. the Buffalo Bills last week.

