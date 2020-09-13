Atlanta Falcons Release Official Game Day Hype Video [WATCH]

The day we have have been waiting for is FINALLY here. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET

Watch Atlanta Falcons official game day hype video and get pumped:

We've been waiting for this day for a LONG time. It's GAME DAY in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/LsQz3I05Zk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2020

Falcons Players Will Wear Decals

The NFL will allow players this year to honor victims of systemic racism on their helmets during the 2020 season. Players can list the name of a victim of social injustice or a phrase on the bottom of their helmet.

The Falcons released the names of the 38 players who will participate and their chosen name or phrase:

-Ricardo Allen: Stop Hate

-Allen Bailey: Ahmaud Arbery

-Christian Blake: Trayvon Martin

-John Cominsky: It Takes All of Us

-Marlon Davidson: Black Lives Matter

-Darqueze Dennard: Black Lives Matter

-Russell Gage: It Takes All of Us

-Jaden Graham: Stop Hate

-Todd Gurley: Black Lives Matter

-Charles Harris: It Takes All of Us

-Josh Harris: Stop Hate

-Jaylinn Hawkins: Breonna Taylor

-Matt Hennessey: Black Lives Matter

-Brian Hill: End Racism

-Sterling Hofrichter: Stop Hate

-Grady Jarrett: Breonna Taylor

-Julio Jones: Aiyana Stanley-Jones

-Younghoe Koo: Stop Hate

-Chris Lindstrom: Stop Hate

-Alex Mack: It Takes All of Us

-Justin McCray: Black Lives Matter

-Kaleb McGary: Stop Hate

-Steven Means: Dennis “Ballie” Browning

-Keanu Neal: It Takes All of Us

-Sharrod Neasman: Breonna Taylor

-Isaiah Oliver: Ahmaud Arbery

-Qadree Ollison: Black Lives Matter

-Foye Oluokon: It Takes All of Us

-LaRoy Reynolds: Joshua Johnson

-Calvin Ridley: Black Lives Matter

-Matt Ryan: It Takes All of Us

-Ito Smith: Alton Sterling

-Keith Smith: Black Lives Matter

-A.J. Terrell: Black Lives Matter

-Jacob Tuioti-Mariner: End Racism

-Mykal Walker: It Takes All of Us

-Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Breonna Taylor

-Olamide Zaccheaus: It Takes All of Us

Falcons to Honor Late Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

Atlanta will honor late Civil Rights leader John Lewis as one of their honorary captains on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Dan Quinn told reporters on Friday.

Falcons pregame for Sunday includes moment of silence for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis and player intros by family pic.twitter.com/Fka3X0gYqG — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 11, 2020

Lewis led a historical march, “Bloody Sunday” in 1965 for black voting rights.

It wasn’t until the third march that they were successful in their movement which led to the Voting Rights Act being signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, prohibiting state and local governments to deny citizens equal rights to vote based on race.

Lewis died this past July at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Seahawks To Take Part in Honoring

Seattle will also take part in honoring John Lewis by wearing white armbands that feature the initials of the late congressman and logos of each respective team.

Each Falcons player will wear shirts that have a quote from Congressman Lewis on the front and the RISE UP & Vote logo on the back during pregame warmups.

These are the armbands the Falcons and Seahawks will wear in honor of John Lewis pic.twitter.com/dEa4fVSnxf — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 12, 2020

An Atlanta Falcons jersey with Lewis’s name will be placed on a seat at the 50-yard line while to honor him.

