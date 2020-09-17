Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Posts Sweet Instagram Message to Browns QB

Over the offseason, Baker Mayfield and wife Emily (formerly Wilkinson) Mayfield celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Emily took to Instagram back in July to wish the Browns quarterback a happy anniversary calling Baker the “best husband.”

“You are everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more!” Baker explained. “Looking back on the last year, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and we’ve learned a ton. Cheers to a million more years of endless laughter, sleepy pillow talks, late night dancing, and questionable golf games. Thanks for being the best husband! I love you! ♥️🥰happy first anniversary!”

Baker also sent Emily an Instagram message of his own to celebrate the occasion in addition to posting a photo from their 2019 wedding. The quarterback noted that Emily is “always there to support me.”

“Happy 1st Anniversary to my lovely wife @emilywmayfield,” Baker said. “Throughout all the ups and downs…. you are always there to support me and I am so grateful for that, and to be a part of your life. Can’t wait to laugh and dance with you on this adventure for all the years to come!”

Baker Followed & Unfollowed Emily on Instagram to Get Her Attention

The couple initially met in 2017 through a mutual friend, but it was not love at first sight, at least not for Emily. She later admitted that she was skeptical of dating the star quarterback, and Baker took an interesting approach in his pursuit. Baker was the Oklahoma quarterback when they met and tried the “follow-unfollow” trick to try to get Emily’s attention, per ESPN’S Mina Kimes.

“At the time, Wilkinson was living in Los Angeles,” Kimes explained. “She says she was wary of dating a ‘punk football player’ and ignored Mayfield’s advances for months: He repeatedly followed and unfollowed her on Instagram, trying to attract her attention. Finally, in late December, they exchanged messages. He begged her to meet him before the Rose Bowl, his final college football game. She reluctantly agreed to grab lunch.”

Lunch went better than Emily expected and two years later the couple would end up getting married.

Emily on Baker in Quarantine: ‘He Cannot Sit Still’

Back in May, Emily served as a special correspondent for Cleveland’s 3News during the pandemic. Emily gave fans a glimpse of their life during the quarantine admitting that one of their challenges was Baker’s inability to sit still.

“He cannot sit still, it’s like has to be doing something!” Emily explained. “He needs to be entertained or doing something or moving around. …The garage has turned into the gym so [Baker’s] still able to get you know his band work, his weights, his normal stuff like that.”

Thankfully, for both Emily and Baker’s sake, the Browns are back on the football field, so the quarterback is able to get rid of his excess energy on opposing defenses. Emily also sent fans an encouraging message as COVID-19 continues to impact so many people across the world.

“I think the important thing to remember is that this too shall pass,” Emily told 3News. “There’s always light at the end of the tunnel and don’t forget that everyone’s in this together everyone’s affected a little bit differently but it’s happening to all of us – and it’s the perfect time to ban together, lean on loved ones and strangers alike when you need it and just keep smiling. It’s gonna get better.”