Barcelona Fans Rage at Koeman’s ‘Criminal’ Riqui Puig Decision

Ronald Koeman has left Barcelona fans raging after reportedly telling starlet Riqui Puig he is not in his plans for the future and can look for a new club.

Puig has risen through the ranks at the Camp Nou and is a popular player among supporters who had been looking forward to seeing the 21-year-old playing for the first team next season.

Barcelona had been expected to promote Puig from Barcelona B for 2020-21, but it now appears he will be playing his football elsewhere, leaving fans to fume on social media.

Riqui Puig is better than Coutinho, Pjanic and every midfielder that Barto bought to fool the socios. There’s no technical decision in the world that would leave out Riqui. It’s only to accommodate Barto’s unnecessary signings. — B͟r͟͟i͟͟l͟͟l͟͟i͟͟a̠n͟t͟ B͟u͟͟s͟͟i͟͟ ⓹𓃵 (@brilliantbusi) September 19, 2020

Just a reminder that Riqui Puig was our best player by a mile when the league started again after the COVID-19 break. He should be an undisputed starter. The way he is being treated is criminal! — De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) September 19, 2020

We have completely lost the plot. Riqui Puig is by far Barcelona’s biggest talent. He is the present and the future. He could easily be a starter with our current midfielders, and that’s a fact. I wouldn’t trade him for any player in the world. He isn’t going anywhere. No way. pic.twitter.com/8tqmhwwK8Z — Simply Barca 💫 (@SiempreFrenkie) September 19, 2020

Riqui Puig was man of the match against Atlético Madrid. Thomas Partey physique wasn’t enough to stop Puig, and some people still questions his physique. Football isn’t all about muscles. Iniesta and Xavi are your finest examples. https://t.co/OKTtM1BVvV pic.twitter.com/wzRIm6IyLq — Simply Barca 💫 (@SiempreFrenkie) September 19, 2020

You traded Arthur Melo for aged Pjanic and now Ronald Koeman is letting go of Riqui Puig? Busquets and Pjanic? How pathetic!!! I now understand why Messi insisted on leaving FC Barcelona. My club is in big crisis!! — Ivan Arthur🎈 (@Mrbelgium1) September 19, 2020

The topic provoked so much discussion the hashtag ‘RiquiNoSeToca’ (Don’t touch Riqui) trended on Twitter in Spain after news that Koeman was not counting on Puig broke on Saturday.

What Next for Riqui Puig and Barcelona?

Puig has been left out of the Barcelona squad for Saturday’s friendly Joan Gamper Trophy match against Elche at the Camp Nou, meaning he may have already played his last game for the club.

Supporters will be hoping if he does leave it’s only for a temporary spell, and a loan spell “is expected,” according to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

Puig has been left upset and disappointed by Koeman’s decision, according to Ivan San Antonio at Sport. The midfielder had been excited about the future under the new manager but has been shocked to discover he’s not part of it.

Barcelona’s starlet should not lack of offers if he does leave. Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport reported in April that clubs were queueing up to take the youngster on loan. Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Granada and Ajax were all keen as well as clubs in England and Germany.

Could Puig Still Have a Future at Barcelona?

A loan spell away from Barcelona for Puig would allow the midfielder to play regularly, something he’s not yet managed for the first team, and see him gain some much-needed top-level experience.

If the 21-year-old were to impress during his loan spell it could convince Barcelona to give him a second chance. Philippe Coutinho has returned from a successful spell with Bayern and appears set for a key role at Barca this season.

Barcelona will have to sort out Puig’s contract situation first. The midfielder’s current deal expires in summer 2021. He was set to be handed a contract extension until 2023 but a new deal failed to materialize.

