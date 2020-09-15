Barcelona Set For Wild Shirt Design For 2021-2022?

Barcelona could be set for a wild shirt design for the 2021-22 season, according to a new report from Spain.

Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan giants “already know” what next season’s kit will look like and have a sample image of the proposed shirt design.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA MD 🚨 🔵🔴 Así será la impactante camiseta del Barça para la temporada 2021-22 🔵🔴 vía @ffpolo https://t.co/KlmEuMMShS pic.twitter.com/kmzCSR5Noz — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 15, 2020

The kit is apparently “inspired by the club’s crest” and means the bottom part of the shirt has blaugrana stripes to match the badge. The top right half of the shirt is inspired by the Creu de Sant Jordi but with a blue background instead of white.

The top left of the shirt will imitate the ‘Senyera’ part of the club badge, but again in blaugrana instead of yellow and red vertical stripes. The shirt sleeves will be red and the shorts are expected to be blue.

Barcelona’s Eye-Catching Kits

It’s certainly a bold and controversial kit design, and it will be interesting to see how it goes down with the club’s supporters. Certainly, it’s a big departure from the club’s traditional blaugrana stripes.

Yet Barcelona have been happy to buck the trend recently. Last season the club switched from their usual stripes to a checkerboard kit for their home jersey which was criticized by sections of the support.

The Catalan giants have reverted back to stripes for the current campaign, will wear a black kit with a gold trim away from home and have recently introduced a new pink and green third kit.

The club’s pre-match shirt is also pretty eye-catching too:

It’s no surprise to see Barcelona’s home shirt leaked well in advance, although it’s likely the design could undergo a few tweaks between now and the finished product is revealed.

Barcelona Set For Intriguing 12 Months

Certainly, an interesting year awaits for the club following a chaotic 2020 so far both on and off the pitch. The club have many issues to sort out, not least the future of captain Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is into the final year of his contract and could walk away for free next summer if he does not sign a contract extension. Barca will have their work cut out convincing their captain to stay given he asked to leave last month.

Presidential elections will also take place in March which will play a big role in shaping the club’s future and whether Messi and new manager Ronald Koeman will continue at the Camp Nou.

