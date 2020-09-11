Barcelona Suffer Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of New Season

Barcelona have been hit with a fresh injury blow ahead of the start of the new 2020-21 La Liga season.

The club confirmed on Friday that 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hip injury in training.

LATEST NEWS | @ANSUFATI has a right hip contusion, which he suffered during Friday’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/XdIrB2exXG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 11, 2020

Barcelona also offered an update on the teenager’s current condition but stopped short of confirming how long he will be out of action for.

“One player who will not amongst those to feature against Nàstic is Ansu Fati. The Spanish international has a bruised hip following Friday’s session and he is out of action for the time being. His recovery will dictate his return.”

Fati will miss Barcelona’s pre-season friendlies against Nastic and Girona and faces a race to be fit in time for the club’s opening La Liga game of the season against Villarreal on September 27.

Big Season Ahead For Fati

The new 2020-21 season looks to be a big campaign for Fati. The youngster made the breakthrough into the first team last season and ended the campaign with eight goals in 33 appearances for the Catalan giants.

His form was rewarded with a call-up to the senior Spain squad where the teenager continued his record-breaking season by becoming the youngest player ever to score for La Roja.

🇪🇸 Ansu Fati. Remember the name! ✅ Youngest player ever to score for Spain

✅ Youngest player ever to score in Champions League

✅ Youngest player ever to score for Barcelona in Spanish Liga#NationsLeague | @ANSUFATI | @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/gOMtT2TYDE — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) September 9, 2020

Fati is expected to play a big role under new manager Ronald Koeman. The forward is being tipped to play in a wide position as part of a 4-2-3-1 system under the Dutch coach at the Camp Nou.

More Disruption for Koeman

The injury to Fati brings more disruption to Koeman. The new boss has seen his preparations overshadowed by uncertainty over Lionel Messi’s future, while a host of players have been away on international duty.

Barcelona have also lost goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to injury. The German will miss the start of the season after having surgery to fix a knee problem. He’s not expected back in action until November.

Koeman will be hoping Fati’s injury does not keep him sidelined for too long, although he does not lack for options in attack. Francisco Trincao, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Martin Braithwaite are all currently fit and available and will be hoping to impress in the forthcoming pre-season friendlies.

