Barcelona Want Three Signings Before Transfer Window Closes

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is hoping the club can make three signings before the transfer window closes on October 5.

The Catalan giants are set to sell right-back Nelson Semedo to Premier League side Wolves for €35 million ($40m) plus variables and will use the funds generated from the Portugal international’s transfer to strengthen the squad, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Koeman wants to bring in a replacement right-back, another center-back, and is also “committed” to signing Netherlands international forward Memphis Depay from French side Lyon.

The coach knows Depay well from working together at international level. The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract with Lyon and is expected to cost around €25m ($29m).

Barcelona To Strengthen Defense

Barcelona are also keen to bring former defender Eric Garcia back from Manchester City. The 19-year-old’s current contract also expires in 2021, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side could be tempted to part company for a fee of €15m ($17.5m).

The Catalan giants also have several options in mind with regards replacing Semedo, including top target Sergino Dest. However, the Ajax full-back is also wanted by Bayern Munich and his €20m ($23m) price tag may put him out of reach.

Another possible option is Norwich City defender Max Aarons. According to Guillem Balague at Sport, Barcelona could sign the full-back on an initial loan with an option to buy next summer.

Norwich may need some convincing to part ways with Aarons. Boss Daniel Farke responded to speculation over the defender’s future in an interview with BBC Radio Norfolk.

“I wouldn’t sell Max Aarons, not for £100m, because he’s too important for us, but that’s quite normal. If there is a crazy offer then of course the key people in the club have to make the decision but I am quite relaxed. “He was touted with each and every club, but it’s the same, we don’t comment on any rumours and speculation, he’s our player and will be our player and it’s important to have him.”

If the 20-year-old does arrive he would be expected to compete with Sergi Roberto for the right-back slot. Aarons was a regular for Norwich last season in the Premier League, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

