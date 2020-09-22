Luis Suarez Hit By Cheat Scandal, Sees Atletico Move Blocked

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is facing accusations of cheating after taking an Italian citizenship test in Perugia last week.

The Uruguay international flew to Italy for the exam ahead of a rumored move to Turin giants Juventus. However, the Perugia public prosecutor’s office released a statement on Tuesday, confirming irregularities have been found in Suarez’s test, according to Sky Sports.

“Some irregularities have emerged in the exam of certification of Italian, sat on September 17 by Uruguayan football player Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz, needed to obtain Italian citizenship. “From the investigation, it emerged that the topics in the exam had been agreed in advance with the applicant and that the relative mark had been attributed even before carrying out the exam, regardless of the fact that an elementary proficiency of the Italian language had been verified during remote classes carried out by lecturers of the University for Foreigners. “Today, the Italian financial police are moving forward to capture the documents at the university offices, to verify the actions described beforehand and notify the information assurances for the crimes of revelation of professional secrecy, false representation committed by public officials in official documents and other.”

Suarez’s move to Juventus has since fallen through. Coach Andrea Pirlo has admitted the striker’s passport issues are a problem, while the club now look set to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid instead.

Barcelona Block Suarez’s Atletico Move

The Uruguay international had subsequently been expected to sign for La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. Suarez agreed a deal with Barcelona on Monday to terminate his contract before it expires at the end of the season, according to Catalunya Radio.

Suarez is therefore able to leave Barcelona as a free agent. However, Barcelona had told the 33-year-old not to join top European clubs such as Real Madrid, PSG or Manchester City, according to Onda Cero.

The Catalan giants did not include Atletico on that list but have since decided they do not want Suarez to leave and head for Diego Simeone’s side for free either as it would strengthen a direct title rival.

Suarez is “furious” with Barcelona and “considering holding a news conference alongside his lawyers” if his future can not be resolved quickly, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign on Sunday against Villarreal but it’s still not clear what will happen with Suarez. He continues to train with the team but has been told he’s not in new coach Ronald Koeman’s plans for 2020-21.

