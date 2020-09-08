‘Black Is Back’ in Falcons 2020 Jersey Schedule

Out with the old, in with the new! After 17 years, the Falcons have a new look to showcase on the field this season.

The Atlanta Falcons announced their 2020 jersey schedule on Monday. Falcons team reporter, Matt Tabeek summed it up perfectly, “Black is Back.”

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

2020 Uniform Schedule

Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks -> Black

Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys ->Black

Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears – Black

Week 4 at Green Bay Packers (MNF) -> White

Week 5 vs. Carolina Panthers -> Black

Week 6 at Minnesota Vikings -> White

Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions -> Gradient

Week 8 at Carolina Panthers (TNF) -> White

Week 9 vs. Denver Broncos -> White

Week 10 (Bye Week)

Week 11 at New Orleans Saints -> White

Week 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders -> Black

Week 13 vs. New Orleans Saints -> Throwback

Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers -> White

Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -> Black

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs -> White

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -> White

The Falcons have yet to reveal the pants but did say they will confirm the uniform prior to gameday each week. Can’t wait to see what they come up with having several different combinations to choose from!

Falcons Redesign Uniforms After 17 Years

The Falcons’ redesign of the team’s uniforms after 17 years includes elements from the Falcons’ past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home jerseys will be all black. The away look will feature white jerseys. The new uniform offers up to eight different combinations, including a throwback to the 1966 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwback), four pants (black, white, red and ’66 throwback) and one helmet (satin black).

Behind the Swag

Everyone knows what “ATL” stands for, so it only makes sense for the Falcons to represent this three-letter abbreviation that folks across the map already recognize. The new uniforms have a new ATL mark across the chest on all jerseys. This new mark reflects the Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin finish. And the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

The alternate home uniform, known as “Rise Up,” is for the next generation of Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise.

Falcons Use Fan Inspiration

For almost two decades, fan research was collected from focus groups. Current and former Falcons players gave their input too. Here’s what the results appeared to gather: own red, but bring on the black, reflect the modern progression of the city, and lastly keep it simple and stay true to our roots.

The new design is meant to reflect the past and present, the pride of Atlanta, and their prestige home turf, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand” said Falcons president Rich McKay via AtlantaFalcons.com. “Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

READ NEXT: Falcons 2020 First-Round Pick Will Start Against Seahawks