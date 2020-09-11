Ravens Offense Facing Significant Injury Advantage Against Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are going to stop the Baltimore Ravens, they are going to have to measure up in plenty of ways, but injury might make it impossible to do so.

Defensively, the Browns are in some trouble for the weekend in their secondary. As ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out, the team is missing plenty of players from their secondary after the injury bug has bitten the team very hard during the offseason and camp period. Cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams are likely to be out, while rookie safety Grant Delpit has already been lost.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a banged-up Browns secondary on Sunday: CBs Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams have been ruled out, while CB MJ Stewart is questionable to play. Projected starting S Grant Delpit was lost for the season in August. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2020

The Ravens are already expected to run the ball well, but a weak secondary would be bad news against Lamar Jackson. While Jackson is not the most prolific passer, he can move the ball well enough down field, especially if the Browns struggle in the trenches to contain the team’s potent rushing attack.

While the Browns want to slow the Ravens, they could be challenged simply thanks to injury this time around.

Ravens Said to Have Ground Game Advantage Over Browns

So which team, both of whom have excellent running backs, has the advantage on the ground for the first game of the season? According to 3 out of 4 panelists on Good Morning Football, the answer is the Ravens and their smash mouth ground game.

Ahead of the weekend, the matchup was analyzed and the conclusion was reached that the Ravens still have the best runners in the division.

Ravens vs Browns Which backfield do you like in this matchup? pic.twitter.com/pXMkVaNxak — GMFB (@gmfb) September 8, 2020

The vote for Kyle Brandt was with the Browns and Nick Chubb considering it’s a new season and Chubb is a tough runner. Every one of the other panelists went in the direction of the Ravens. Nate Burleson said that he believes Mark Ingram is the reason why with his toughness and physicality. As Peter Schrager said, the Ravens adding J.K. Dobbins was a huge win this offseason. Finally, Kay Adams pointed out that the Ravens still have Lamar Jackson, who is good enough to tip the scales himself.

It’s not a stretch to say this game could be decided by the runners, and if that’s the case, the Ravens might have the clear advantage not just because of how good they were last year, but how good they can be in 2020 as well.

Lamar Jackson Bold About NFL Goals

Jackson could get his big season off to a big start on Sunday. So far, Jackson has been clear that his goals for the Baltimore Ravens now involve the Super Bowl, and that’s true even as it relates to his chance at personal glory as well. In fact, Jackson wants to make some NFL history and become the third player to win the MVP award, then win the Super Bowl the next year. If he does, he could join Patrick Mahomes.

As Jackson admitted to the media, he knew Mahomes had accomplished the feat, but he didn’t know he had the chance to be No. 3. The hope is he can push forward and get this done.

"Hopefully the third one will be me."@Lj_era8 on previous MVPs winning the Super Bowl the following year: pic.twitter.com/q0L4jkl9wu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

Jackson said:

“I didn’t know the past 2 MVP’s (have become Super Bowl champions). I knew about the last one, but hopefully the third one will be me.”

This goal is something to be admired for Jackson, and it’s something he can get done if he remains consistent and is able to have a similar season to last year.

If he has a big week passing the ball, Jackson could set himself up for a great year.

