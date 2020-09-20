Chiefs’ Frank Clark, Star RB Lead Questionable Injury Roundup vs. Chargers

Week 2 in the NFL was not particularly kind to many of the league’s top players, the Kansas City Chiefs included. Three of Andy Reid’s men found themselves questionable to return after just the first half.

First, it was CB Antonio Hamilton, who picked up a groin injury in the first half.

Shortly after it was RB Darrel Williams, who was listed as questionable to return with an ankle knock.

Finally, defensive end Frank Clark found himself off the field shortly before the half due to an illness.

The Chiefs are 27-3 against AFC West rivals since 2015, so it was definitely expected for them to grab an early lead against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon. However, poor tackling, missed cues and lack of protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes have contributed to a 17-9 score in the at the end of the third quarter. In short, the reigning Super Bowl champions need to tighten up if they’re going to leave Los Angeles with a win.

