Chiefs Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Scores First TD of NFL Career [WATCH]

Chiefs Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Scores First TD of NFL Career [WATCH]

  • 319 Shares
  • Updated

Clyde Edwards-Helaire. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It only Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one game to make a statement. The former LSU Tiger turned on the jets for a dazzling 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

That put the hosts and reigning Super Bowl champions with a 17-point lead early on in the third quarter. It was only a matter of time before the rising star would light it up for his new team. He was making impressive runs in the first half and even came close to scoring six in the second quarter before he was stuffed by Houston’s defense at the 3-yard line.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw something special in him prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, reaching out to general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid asking them to select him in the first round. Looks like No. 15 was right. We might just have another Kansas City legend in the making.

Twitter Reacts To Edwards-Helaire TD Run

Like clockwork, Twitter had plenty of thoughts for the 21-year-old, and all of them were positive. Some even claimed Edwards-Helaire is an early favorite for offensive rookie of the year.

What an electric debut for the Louisiana native, who is quickly living up to expectations.

Another Rookie Had Another Play To Remember

Edwards-Helaire wasn’t the only person who made a dazzling play in his first game. Rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Houston QB Deshaun Watson early in the fourth quarter.

The 23-year-old out of Louisiana Tech was selected in the fourth round, 138th overall in this year’s NFL draft. That ultimately led to a third touchdown pass from Mahomes, this time to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and 31 unanswered points for Andy Reid’s men.

The Chiefs picked up right where they left off from February’s impeccable performance at Super Bowl LIV.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Throws Impressive First TD of 2020 Season [WATCH]

Read More
, , ,