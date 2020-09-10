Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy: Start or Sit Chiefs RB for Week 1?

No rookie running back has been talked about more this offseason than Clyde Edwards-Helaire prompting his fantasy value to skyrocket. For the most part, rookies should remain on your bench in Week 1 until we see their roles, but Edwards-Helaire is the rare exception.

The Chiefs have already identified Edwards-Helaire as their lead running back after Damien Williams opted out of the season. Darrel Williams is also expected to be involved in the Chiefs backfield, but that should not concern you from keeping Edwards-Helaire out of your lineup.

This likely puts Edwards-Helaire more in the RB2 range as he starts the season, which is below where the Chiefs running back was selected in most fantasy drafts. The expectation is the former LSU running back’s touches will continue to ramp up as the season goes on. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor believes the two running backs will split carries against the Texans.

“Don’t be surprised if Edwards-Helaire and Williams split most of the Chiefs’ rushing attempts on opening night,” Taylor explained. “Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will want to ease Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ first-round pick, into a rhythm against the Texans. Williams has been tremendous in camp, as he is the Chiefs’ best pass-block option at the position.”

Start Edwards-Helaire vs. Texans in Week 1

This may be disappointing to hear for a player that went at the end of the first round in most fantasy drafts, but the Chiefs running back is expected to get a little more work each week. Edwards-Helaire could start out with around 15 touches which is plenty for him to make a fantasy impact in Week 1. During his recent training camp visit, NBC Sports’ Peter King detailed how involved Edwards-Helaire was in the Chiefs offense during practice.

“…A very heavy dose of Edwards-Helaire, who played with the sensational Joe Burrow at LSU last year and now fortunately upgrades to Mahomes. Edwards-Helaire will start and should be an impact player from day one,” King noted. “… First three snaps of an 11-on-11 period, all handoffs to him. He ran a wheel route out of the backfield, Mahomes threw it slightly behind him, and the kid caught it in stride, one-handed, and headed upfield like he’d done this a thousand times before. Built low to the ground, with powerful-looking legs, sort of like Kareem Hunt, Edwards-Helaire could not have been much more impressive in the two practices I saw.”

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Edwards-Helaire: ‘He’s on Pace to Have a Big Year’

It was not just King who praised Edwards-Helaire as the Chiefs have done little to pour cold water on the running back’s hype train. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach admitted the team expects Edwards-Helaire to become the team’s “primary ball carrier.”

“He’s on pace to have a big year, to be our primary ballcarrier,” Veach explained to King.

We all remember the fantasy buzz David Montgomery entered his rookie season with only to disappoint in 2019. With the amount of hype Edwards-Helaire is receiving, there is some concern the Chiefs running back will be unable to live up to the lofty expectations. The good news is that Edwards-Helaire played in arguably the best conference for NFL talent against SEC defenses and was counted on in big-time situations on a national championship team.

