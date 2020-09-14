Conor McGregor Writes & Deletes Dark Messages After Accusation

Days after being accused of attempted sexual assault and sexual exposure, UFC superstar Conor McGregor wrote and deleted dark messages on Twitter.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) broke the news about McGregor’s, sharing a statement by prosecutors that states, “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

At the time, McGregor was in Calvi on the French island of Corsica.

According to a report by C News, the incident in question occurred in a bar on the night of September 10. The outlet reported that a young woman filed a complaint to police accusing McGregor of exposing himself. Authorities then met with the fighter on a yacht the following day and informed him of the accusation. McGregor went to the station where he was placed in police custody.

McGregor denies all accusations. After the news broke about, a statement was shared to TMZ by the Irishman’s rep reads, “Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct.”

According to the rep, McGregor “has been interviewed and released.”

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, also shared a statement to Yahoo Sports.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said in the statement.

As of the time if this writing, McGregor has not been charged of a crime.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Said He Couldn’t ‘Go on Like This’

Late Sunday night, McGregor responded to users who commented on the Irishman and the incident.

In a response, McGregor tweeted, “I can’t go on like this man. I am crushed here.”

In a response to a user who seemingly works in suicide intervention, McGregor wrote, “Suicide intervention yet ridiculing me in this manner online at this horrendous time in my life. I am trying to stay strong for my kids and the people that rely on me and that love and support me. Thanks for the insults, hypocrite.”

McGregor deleted the two responses shortly after. See screenshots below:

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Don’t Think I Could’