Dana White on UFC Legend: ‘Everything Is on the Line’

UFC legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is in dire need of a win on Saturday night, according to UFC president Dana White. Cerrone, 37, is one of the most beloved fighters in the promotion’s history and holds several significant UFC records, including most fights with 35, most victories with 23 and most finishes with 16.

However, the veteran is currently on a four-fight losing and in a recent interview with Sportscenter, White said that “everything is on the line” for Cowboy. Cerrone is set to fight Niko Price at welterweight in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley on September 19.

White said via MMA Junkie, “I would say everything is on the line for Cowboy. In professional sports, the day starts to come where all of our heroes start to get old, and Cowboy Cerrone is getting there. He needs a win. He needs a win badly.”

Cerrone Doesn’t ‘Give a S***’ About the ‘Naysayers’

At this point, Cowboy is not thinking about losing. He is ready to do what he does best, step inside the Octagon and put a show on for the fans.

And during a presser earlier this week, Cerrone said that he plans on fighting for a long time.

He said via MMA Fighting, “I don’t even want to think of losing and all the things that could happen, because I’ve trained my ass off and I’m ready to rock and roll, but I plan on being here for a long time. I’m going to leave when I’m done. I don’t ever want the walking papers. When Cowboy’s done fighting, I’m going to bend my hat and I’m going to say, ‘Alright boys, I’ve had enough, I’m out.’ I don’t ever want to have them call my manager and release me. That would totally suck.

“But I’m going to keep fighting my a** off. This fight’s for me, man. All the naysayers, the people that say you’ve lost four in a row, you don’t belong, you should be retiring, I don’t give a s***. I don’t care if I need to prove anything. I don’t care if I prove something. This one’s just for me.

“I’ve got to look at myself in the mirror on Saturday morning and when I go, ‘Let’s go, baby, this is for you, Cowboy,’ I get to have all the fun I want, with no expectations, no must-wins, no must-dos, no nothing. Just go and fight my fight and love every second of it and enjoy it. And that’s how I’m going to be victorious, no matter how the fight comes out – this one’s for me.”

Cowboy’s Last Four Losses Have Come at the Hands of 4 UFC Champions

Although Cerrone is 0-4 in his last four bouts, he has lost to some of the greatest fighters that have ever graced the Octagon. His skid started when he lost to former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Cowboy then lost to the current interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

In his third loss, Cerrone was defeated by former lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor and then lost to former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis.

Although Price has a respectable 14-4 record with 10 finishes by KO or TKO, he is a drop in competition compared to Cerrone’s last four opponents.

