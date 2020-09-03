Eagles Waive 3 Promising RBs, Release 12 Total Players

The Eagles waived 12 players ahead of Saturday’s cut-down deadline, including three promising young rushers.

The most surprising name on the list was Elijah Holyfield, the former Georgia product who was considered the front-runner to win the fourth running back spot. The Eagles also parted ways with Adrian Killins and Michael Warren which leaves only three active running backs on the roster: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement.

The moves will certainly fuel speculation that the team may be pursuing a veteran in free agency — paging Devonta Freeman? — but it’s more than likely they head into Week 1 with their current three-headed monster attack.

“Then with our young runners, with Elijah Holyfield and Michael Warren and Adrian Killins. I think these guys are doing a really good job,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday. “These scrimmages have been a bright spot for them. They have shown what they can do, and I have really been pleased with that group.”

Apparently, it wasn’t quite good enough for Holyfield, Killins, and Warren.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia said goodbye to the following players: S Grayland Arnold, WR Manasseh Bailey, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Travis Fulgham, G Julian Good-Jones, WR Marcus Green, C Luke Juriga, DB Elijah Riley, TE Tyrone Swoopes.

There is a chance these guys could land back in the Eagles’ nest as members of the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers The roster now stands at 68 players (including roster-exempt Matt Leo) and the team has until 4 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 5) to get it down to 53.

Not too many shocking names on this list, although there had been palpable buzz around Burnett, a standout star in padded practices; and Bailey who caught that epic air bomb from Jalen Hurts in the live scrimmage.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had recently given an unprompted vote of confidence for the undrafted rookie safeties, Arnold and Riley. The decision to cut Juriga leaves Nate Herbig as the backup center behind Jason Kelce. It’s clear Herbig is a trusted reserve player since he filled in for veteran Jason Peters at right guard during camp.

“What you’ve seen from those guys is you’ve seen the ability. All of those guys have shown really well,” Schwartz said about the rookie safeties. “We’re going to have some real tough decisions at a lot of positions, but particularly our safety position.”

Andre Dillard Hits Injured Reserve

The Eagles also placed injured left tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve, thus officially ending his season before it started. Dillard tore his biceps muscle and will undergo surgery to repair it. He’ll look to regain the starting job in 2021.

#Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/LCpuDarPNy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 3, 2020

Matt Pryor has been taking the first-team reps in his absence, but Pederson keeps saying it’s an open competition between him and swing tackle Jordan Mailata. Rookie Jack Driscoll’s name has also been mentioned in the same conversation.

“Matt Pryor is a guy that, once he gets all the work during the week, is a solid guard or tackle,” Pederson said. “He’s proven that in the past for us. He’ll settle in over there at the left side, and we’ll be fine.”

One thing the team seems reluctant to do is to move Jason Peters from right guard to left tackle. There is a report out there that the future Hall of Famer wants a pay raise to switch positions. Stay tuned.

