Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Reagor Update, More Bad News on Offensive Line

The Eagles are trending in the right direction, according to head coach Doug Pederson. That’s a good thing.

No one has progressed more than rookie Jalen Reagor. The team’s top draft pick has practiced for three straight days, including two consecutive sessions where he was full-go. He carried no injury designation on Friday as he continues to battle back from a torn labrum. Things are looking up.

“Jalen is doing really, really well,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “We’ve taken it day-by-day with him, we’ve kind of increased him this week. We want to see where he’s at. You guys know we’re not going to put anybody out there that’s not 100 percent or better and he’s feeling good. So, we’ll get through these next couple of days, but I expect some good things. He’s felt good, so we’ll see where he’s at in the next 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, three other key starters — right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (hamstring), defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) — were all “limited” participants at Friday’s practice. Pederson called them “day-to-day” and they were listed “questionable” on the official injury report. Johnson’s status seems to be the most alarming after it was reported he underwent ankle scope surgery in August.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson had surgery on his ankle in August, according to sources, helping to explain his extended absence at training camp. It was described as a "clean out" by a source. Johnson returned to practice in a limited capacity this week. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 11, 2020

On a more positive note, Corey Clement (quadriceps) practiced in full and seems probable to play as the third running back. Receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral strain) are out for Sunday’s season opener.

#PHIvsWAS Status Report Questionable: DE Derek Barnett, T Lane Johnson, RB Miles Sanders Out: DT Javon Hargrave, WR Alshon Jeffery pic.twitter.com/UxdlZeVkEF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2020

Don’t sleep on Hargrave getting up to speed quickly, though. The Eagles’ organization loves what he brings to the table.

“When he’s healthy, he’ll be up to speed pretty quickly,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Hargrave. “I’m excited about him. I think he’s going to be a great addition to us. He’s a great complement for the other guys we have.”