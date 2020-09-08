Eagles Top Draft Pick Targeting Return in Week 2: Report

There is increasing hope that Jalen Reagor will be on the field in Week 2.

The Eagles’ top draft pick has a small tear in his left shoulder (labrum) after suffering the injury on Aug. 30 during a live scrimmage. He was attempting to make a one-arm tackle following an interception when something popped. The initial recovery timeline was three to four weeks and Reagor appears to be right on schedule. The speedy receiver is on track to return on Sept. 20 when the Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams, per NBC10’s John Clark.

I'm told Jalen Reagor is doing very well in his rehab 👍🏼 I’m told there is big hope he will be able to play in second game Very good progress for the rookie WR who looked great in camp pic.twitter.com/eCyQpeNxie — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 7, 2020

The report jives with the Eagles’ decision not to place Reagor on short-term injured reserve like the team did with Will Parks and Quez Watkins. Those two complementary players aren’t eligible to return until Week 4.

Reagor promised that he’d “B Back Soon” on Twitter, a feeling shared by NFL Insider Adam Caplan. If all goes well (read: no setbacks), the rookie can begin practicing on Sept. 16. He’s listed day-to-day on the team’s unofficial injury report.

If all goes well once he starts practicing, Reagor will be back in week 2 or 3. https://t.co/S3jKfWp2yr — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 6, 2020

“I’ve been really, really impressed with Jalen, his work ethic, picking up our system,” head coach Doug Pederson said of Reagor. “I’m excited to see obviously this year when we get him back, then obviously the remainder of this year and see how his career really unfolds working with Carson [Wentz] down the road.”

Pederson Updates ‘Day-to-Day’ Players

Reagor isn’t the only Eagles player dealing with a “day-to-day” injury. Running back Miles Sanders has been missing in action since Aug. 19 with a lower-body injury, rumored to be a minor hamstring issue. Right tackle Lane Johnson has been out since Aug. 22 with his own “lower-body” injury and skipped three straight practices to end camp. Neither player is expected to miss the season opener on Sept. 13.

Father thank you for blessing me for another 24 🙏🏾 get stronger everyday — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) August 29, 2020

Add Reagor, Parks and Watkins to the equation and it’s not an ideal scenario. Pederson has preached patience while talking about being extra cautious not to rush guys back too soon.

“We only have so many days to get our football team ready for the opener, and I’ve got to be smart with how we practice,” Pederson told reporters on Aug. 20. “We do know that injuries are going to be a part, especially early in camp with players, and we’re starting to see that just a little bit. But I’m not concerned with these guys.”

Schwartz said still expects Derek Barnett to have “outstanding season” despite ankle injury, and Javon Hargrave (reportedly a pec strain) can learn system quickly once he’s healthy. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 18, 2020

Then, there is the uncertainty surrounding the Eagles’ defensive line. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive end Derek Barnett were both injured on the first day of training camp and never participated in a padded practice. Hargrave (pectoral strain) is expected back for Week 1, but Barnett (ankle) might be out longer.

Pederson declared all of them — Sanders, Johnson, Reagor, Hargrave, Barnett — “day-to-day” for now, with an official injury report due out on Wednesday.

“In regard to injury right now, they are all day-to-day,” Pederson said. “We will put out an injury report on Wednesday and give you a further update then, so I’m really not going to speculate on game availability at this time. We still have several days before the game, but that’s where I’m at on those guys. But they are doing well.”

