Eagles Injury Report: Nose Tackle Set for Debut, 2 Pass Rushers ‘Questionable’

The “Gravedigger” has been cleared for yard work. Javon Hargrave is scheduled to make his Eagles’ debut in Week 2.

Hargrave, who has been nursing two injuries (pectoral strain, hamstring), practiced for a third straight day and holds no injury designation heading into Sunday. He’ll line up next to Fletcher Cox, with Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway mixing in, to anchor the interior of the Eagles’ defensive line.

It will be a highly anticipated start for Hargrave who inked a three-year, $39 million contract to come to Philly from Pittsburgh in the offseason. He has 14.5 sacks in four seasons, plus 168 total tackles (22 for loss).

“When we do get him back, he has missed some time, but at the same time, we are going to put him right in there,” head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week, “and he’ll be ready to go and he’ll help our defense. Just want to make sure he’s 100 percent and when he’s back, he’s full go.”

Javon Hargrave is a special player I'd hate to lose this offseason. Not many have his combination of quickness and power. Shaq Mason is a very good guard and Hargrave just runs him over. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Czlp9A7N0p — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 9, 2019

Hargrave is officially a full-go. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for two starting defensive ends: Derek Barnett (hamstring) and Brandon Graham (concussion). Barnett has practiced “in full” for three consecutive days (including on Friday) but remains questionable on the lineup card.

Ditto for Graham, although the team’s leading pass rusher from a year ago has reportedly cleared the league’s concussion protocol. He just has to remain symptom-free between now and Sunday. There’s growing optimism on both guys.

“I’m optimistic with both of those players,” Pederson said prior to Friday’s practice. “Obviously today is a big day for both of them, hopefully to get through a Friday practice and then again, we’ll see how they bounce back tomorrow and of course Sunday morning.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jason Peters Limited, Alshon Jeffery Out

The only player ruled out for Sunday was Alshon Jeffery (foot) as he continues to bounce back from Lisfranc surgery. His absence was expected and those snaps should be eaten up by second-year receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside against the Rams.

Arcega-Whiteside saw only 28 offensive snaps in Week 1 and recorded zero catches. However, Pederson did reveal that Arcega-Whiteside was the intended target on the touchdown play to Zach Ertz. It was just covered up.

“Well, he’s always involved and he’s going to continue to have targets each and every week,” Pederson said. “It was unfortunate the touchdown to Zach Ertz was actually targeted to J.J., and the defense defended it, so we had to go somewhere else with the football.”

#Eagles HC Doug Pederson says the TD to Zach Ertz last week was targeted to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Second-year WR will continue to be part of the gameplan and his role will increase. "He's done everything we asked of him." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 18, 2020

The only other cause for concern is in regard to starting left tackle Jason Peters. The future Hall of Famer was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, and for the second time in three days, with a knee injury. No one is pressing the panic button but it’s worth noting. Remember, Peters is 38 years old.

“Any injury situation, I rely on our medical team,” Pederson said. “Our doctors, our trainers, our strength, and conditioning staff.”

Right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders are good to go for Sunday, as previously reported. And Fletcher Cox and DeSean Jackson both practiced for a second straight day after missing Wednesday for a routine veteran “rest day.” Things are trending up in Philly.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number