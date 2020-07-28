Eagles Make Expected Roster Move on WR Alshon Jeffery

The Alshon Jeffery drama is over, for now. The Eagles receiver has been placed on the active PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list to start training camp.
The move had been expected for weeks as Philadelphia trims the roster down to the 80-player limit. Players officially reported to training camp on Tuesday and the Eagles’ roster now stands at 81 guys after Marquise Goodwin opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. Jeffery, who is recovering from Lisfranc foot surgery, will begin the year on the PUP list after suffering the injury last December against the Giants. He finished with 43 catches for 490 yards in 2019.
The 30-year-old can sit on the active PUP list until the start of the regular season, assuming he doesn’t participate in any training camp practices. The Eagles can then decide whether to activate him or put him on the reserve PUP list, a designation that carries a six-week holding pattern. Jeffery wouldn’t be eligible to suit up until Week 7 if the team went that route.
Roster Move: #Eagles have placed WR Alshon Jeffery on Active/PUP. pic.twitter.com/etJf8VF8JD
On Monday, Doug Pederson provided an injury update on Jeffery where he indicated the one-time Pro Bowl player is a big part of their plans in 2020. The head coach stopped short of providing a return date for Jeffery, reminding reporters that he never puts timetables on players.
“He’s doing extremely well. Again, he’s in a really good spot. He’s going to continue to work and get himself ready,” Pederson told reporters. “You know me, I don’t put timetables on players but when he’s ready, he’ll be back out there on the field with us. I’m excited, even though we missed the spring and had this pandemic, he was working and rehabbing and doing everything that he could to get himself ready for the season.”
Alshon Jeffery injury was non-contact…🤭🤭🤭#Giants #Eagles #NFL #MNF
Will Parks, Jalen Reagor Not Sitting Season Out
Following the news that Goodwin would sit out the entire 2020 campaign to protect his family amid fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, several Eagles players were asked if they might opt-out during this unpredictable time. It’s a fair question and no one is wrong.
One of the newest members of the secondary, Will Parks, took to Twitter to emphatically declare he’s ready to go. The Philly native was quick to acknowledge the risk involved but defaulted to prayer.
Parks wrote: “I’ll risk anything for this shit. Real rap. This how I live. I get it tho. Health is a major concern right now. Absolutely. For guys like me coming where I’m from it’s always been dangerous to go outside. Gotta pray and go get it at the end of the day regardless.”
I’ll risk anything for this shit. Real rap. This how I live. I get it tho. Health is a major concern right now. Absolutely. For guys like me coming where I’m from it’s always been dangerous to go outside. Gotta pray and go get it at the end of the day regardless. 💪🏾
Later in the day, on a Zoom call with reporters, first-round pick Jalen Reagor said it never crossed his mind to opt-out. The rookie out of Texas Christian might have a big role in the Eagles’ offense as he is cross-training at the X and Z receiver positions. Reagor stands the most to benefit from Goodwin’s absence due to increased snaps.
Jalen Reagor said he never considered opting out for the 2020 season. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly
It’s important to note that no one is mad at Goodwin. Quite the contrary since he’s doing what is in his best interest to protect his family. The former 49ers receiver explained why he made the tough decision in a heartfelt YouTube video. Goodwin needs to look out for his 5-month-old daughter and wife.
“It doesn’t mean that I don’t love football,” Goodwin said. “It doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be an Eagle. It doesn’t mean anything other than I’m protecting these two right here. These are my pride and joy man. I live for these two. I’ll die for these two. I will.”
