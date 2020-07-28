Eagles Make Expected Roster Move on WR Alshon Jeffery

The Alshon Jeffery drama is over, for now. The Eagles receiver has been placed on the active PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list to start training camp.

The move had been expected for weeks as Philadelphia trims the roster down to the 80-player limit. Players officially reported to training camp on Tuesday and the Eagles’ roster now stands at 81 guys after Marquise Goodwin opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. Jeffery, who is recovering from Lisfranc foot surgery, will begin the year on the PUP list after suffering the injury last December against the Giants. He finished with 43 catches for 490 yards in 2019.

The 30-year-old can sit on the active PUP list until the start of the regular season, assuming he doesn’t participate in any training camp practices. The Eagles can then decide whether to activate him or put him on the reserve PUP list, a designation that carries a six-week holding pattern. Jeffery wouldn’t be eligible to suit up until Week 7 if the team went that route.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed WR Alshon Jeffery on Active/PUP. pic.twitter.com/etJf8VF8JD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 28, 2020

On Monday, Doug Pederson provided an injury update on Jeffery where he indicated the one-time Pro Bowl player is a big part of their plans in 2020. The head coach stopped short of providing a return date for Jeffery, reminding reporters that he never puts timetables on players.

“He’s doing extremely well. Again, he’s in a really good spot. He’s going to continue to work and get himself ready,” Pederson told reporters. “You know me, I don’t put timetables on players but when he’s ready, he’ll be back out there on the field with us. I’m excited, even though we missed the spring and had this pandemic, he was working and rehabbing and doing everything that he could to get himself ready for the season.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will Parks, Jalen Reagor Not Sitting Season Out

Following the news that Goodwin would sit out the entire 2020 campaign to protect his family amid fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, several Eagles players were asked if they might opt-out during this unpredictable time. It’s a fair question and no one is wrong.

One of the newest members of the secondary, Will Parks, took to Twitter to emphatically declare he’s ready to go. The Philly native was quick to acknowledge the risk involved but defaulted to prayer.

Parks wrote: “I’ll risk anything for this shit. Real rap. This how I live. I get it tho. Health is a major concern right now. Absolutely. For guys like me coming where I’m from it’s always been dangerous to go outside. Gotta pray and go get it at the end of the day regardless.”

I’ll risk anything for this shit. Real rap. This how I live. I get it tho. Health is a major concern right now. Absolutely. For guys like me coming where I’m from it’s always been dangerous to go outside. Gotta pray and go get it at the end of the day regardless. 💪🏾 — William (@PhillyWill11) July 28, 2020

Later in the day, on a Zoom call with reporters, first-round pick Jalen Reagor said it never crossed his mind to opt-out. The rookie out of Texas Christian might have a big role in the Eagles’ offense as he is cross-training at the X and Z receiver positions. Reagor stands the most to benefit from Goodwin’s absence due to increased snaps.

Jalen Reagor said he never considered opting out for the 2020 season. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) July 28, 2020

It’s important to note that no one is mad at Goodwin. Quite the contrary since he’s doing what is in his best interest to protect his family. The former 49ers receiver explained why he made the tough decision in a heartfelt YouTube video. Goodwin needs to look out for his 5-month-old daughter and wife.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t love football,” Goodwin said. “It doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be an Eagle. It doesn’t mean anything other than I’m protecting these two right here. These are my pride and joy man. I live for these two. I’ll die for these two. I will.”

Marquise Goodwin’s Official Opt Out Statement.Hey GoodwinSZN, Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, AND SUBSCRIBE! Three years ago, I made a decision that affected my whole life. I choose to leave my wife at the hospital after prematurely birthing our first baby boy (due to incompetent cervix) which resulted in a fatality, to play on a football game. I felt like I had to prove to my coaches and new team that I was dedicated to winning and I wouldn’t let anything keep me from the goal, not even my family. The following year in the same month, same week, our lives took another traumatic turn. Two weeks after learning her abdominal cerclage was failing, my wife called me shortly after we landed and arrived to our team hotel in Tampa, Florida to inform me she was having painful contractions, and my grandma (who flew up to help take care of Morgan while I would go to work and away games) had to rush her to the emergency room. Here we are again in the same predicament as a year ago, except I was almost 3,000 miles away this time. Anxiety weighed heavily on me because I once again had to decide – will I choose to play a game again like everyone may expect me to, or do I go home and tend to my ailing wife? After much prayer and discussion, I told our team GM that I absolutely had to fly back and take care of my wife, in attempt to honor my wedding vowels that I made to both her, myself, and God. He and the 49ers organization, as well as my teammates, fully supported that decision which took a huge weight off of my shoulders. Unfortunately, we ended up losing our twin boys, making it now 3 angel babies that I’ve had to hold and watch as their little heart beats grew more and more faint by the minute, until it stopped. My dream of being a father once again took a huge blow and it hurt deeply. After those losses, I was still expected to perform on the gridiron. Soon, I began to lose my excitement for playing the game as all I could think about was my wife at home. She didn’t have a pregnant belly, no one to cling to, no shoulder to cry on, no one to talk to, while I’m at work getting love from everyone. Some may not understand as they haven’t had to deal with this issue. It made me vulnerable and I didn’t know how to cope with the loss of our babies. My game decreased, started playing less, getting injured, losing weight, and I wasn’t the same vibrant soul while in the football facility as I once was. I was mad as I felt I should be at home helping my best friend get past this grief therefore I could go be MARQUISE GOODWIN the guy I was on the field my first season in San Francisco, except better. Onward to February 2019, our lives changed for the better, as we finally were blessed to bring home our first living child (rainbow baby). SHE is the reason I am opting out for this season. After choosing football many times, I feel I am inclined to make the right decision by finally choosing my family first. It is known the NFL is implementing safety protocols to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as other professional sporting leagues. I won’t take the chance of experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision making. I know the NFL is trying implement safety protocols to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other professional sporting leagues, but I just can’t chance experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision making. It’s not something I’m willing to live with, so I’ve chosen to opt out of playing during the 2020 NFL season. I must protect my family, and this is the best way for me to do that. I’d ask you all respect my decision and hope that you all stay safe through these trying times. My prayers go out to all of the medical professionals putting their health at risk to try and keep us safe and develop a vaccine. To my new fans in Philly, I promise y’all that it will be worth the wait seeing me in Eagles green. Fly, Eagles, Fly! . . . ________________________________________________________ FOLLOW US: SPAM OUR SOCIAL MEDIA Morgan's Instagram- @morgangoodwin Morgan's Twitter- https://twitter.com/morgannngoodwin Morgan's Blog- http://www.incompetentbuthopeful.com Marquise's Instagram- @marquisegoodwin Marquise's Twitter- https://twitter.com/flashg88dwin ________________________________________________________ For business inquiries email- thegoodwinszn@gmail.com 2020-07-28T19:19:12Z

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number